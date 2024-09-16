Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Growing Furniture Demand with 3.4% CAGR: Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wood preservative chemicals market (목재 방부제 시장) was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. According to estimates, the market will grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034 , reaching US$ 3.2 billion by then.

The demand for wood preservatives to shield wooden structures from rot, decay, and insect damage is rising as construction activities worldwide, especially in emerging nations, expand. Treated wood products are consumed in large quantities by the furniture industry. Due to the rising demand for furniture, particularly in emerging economies, effective wood preservatives will be increasingly needed to prolong its life and durability.

Government organizations like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States control the chemicals used as wood preservatives. Various organizations assess the safety of preservatives in commercial products and their potential environmental effects. The approval process includes evaluating any environmental and public health risks.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wood-preservation-chemicals.html





Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on the product, chromated arsenicals are expected to increase demand for wood preservative chemicals.

In terms of technology, the waterborne segment will drive wood preservative chemical demand.

Construction activities increase, leading to an increase in wood product demand.

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region had the highest growth rate in 2023

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Growth Drivers

As people become more aware of the environmental effects of traditional wood preservatives, there is a movement toward sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives. Thus, wood preservatives that are more environmentally friendly are developed through research and development by the industry.

Several governments worldwide are restricting the use of wood preservatives to reduce pollutants and health hazards derived from harmful chemicals. Complying with these rules often requires adopting safer wood preservation chemicals.

Technological developments continue to lead to the creation of increasingly potent and effective wood preservation compounds. These developments could lead to better delivery systems, application techniques, and formulations, raising the general effectiveness of wood treatment products.

Maintaining and restoring wood structures takes a lot of preservatives, and there is an increasing focus on sustainable practices and preserving existing structures. These goods contribute to the lifespan extension of old wooden constructions, like bridges and ancient buildings.

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific governments are investing heavily in constructing public buildings, utilities, and transportation networks. To maintain the structural integrity and long life of wooden structures, such as utility poles, railroad sleepers, and bridges, wood preservative chemicals are required.

China, Vietnam, and Indonesia are major producers and exporters of furniture and woodworking products in this region. As these sectors expand, there is an ever-increasing need for wood preservatives to prevent rot, pests, and fungal growth.

The Asia Pacific wood preservative industry is impacted by harsher laws governing the use of dangerous chemicals and growing environmental consciousness. Research and development are motivated by the need for environmentally friendly and low-toxic preservatives.

Due to its technological inventiveness, the area is still researching and developing wood preservation technology. New developments in wood protection, like nano-coatings, micronized formulations, and green chemical techniques, provide more efficient and eco-friendly options.

As many Asian Pacific nations strive to preserve biodiversity and natural resources, sustainable forestry techniques are becoming increasingly important. In addition to extending the life of harvested wood, preservatives reduce the need for new logging and contribute to sustainable forest management.

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Competitive Landscape

Recent trends in the wood preservative chemicals market include advancements in the construction industry and eco-friendly preservatives. Partnerships and acquisitions are two of the most common ways for industry leaders to expand their businesses.

They are investing in producing sustainable products as part of their commitment to meeting sustainability standards. Wood preservative chemical manufacturers promote their brands in global markets by implementing cutting-edge marketing strategies.

Key Market Players

BASF SE

Viance

Koppers Inc.

Lonza

Lanxess

Troy Group, Inc.

Safeguard Europe Limited

Rütgers Organics GmbH

Rio Tinto

Kurt Obermeier GmbH

Janssen PMP

Key Developments

In January 2022, Versalis (Eni) and Novamont partnered with specialty chemical company LANXESS in a joint venture to develop sustainable preservatives based on renewable raw materials. LANXESS' Matrìca plant at Porto Torres provides the raw materials for the new series of industrial preservatives LANXESS seeks to manufacture using vegetable oils.

partnered with specialty chemical company LANXESS in a joint venture to develop sustainable preservatives based on renewable raw materials. LANXESS' Matrìca plant at Porto Torres provides the raw materials for the new series of industrial preservatives LANXESS seeks to manufacture using vegetable oils. In April 2024, A wholly owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings, Koppers Utility and Industrial Products Inc. (UIP), completed the acquisition of Brown Wood Preserving Company's assets. A cash payment of approximately $100 million was made for Brown Wood and certain affiliated companies (Brown Wood). Koppers UIP will take over the pressure-treated wood utility pole company Brown Wood.

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1113<ype=S

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Product

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper-based

Alkaline Copper Quaternary

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

Copper Azole

Copper Napthenate

Others

Zinc-based

Others

Technology

Waterborne

Oil Borne

Organic Solvent Borne

Others

End User

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Chemicals And Materials

Vinyl Sulfone Market : TMR projections state that vinyl sulfone market will expand at a growth rate of CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global vinyl sulfone market (비닐술폰 시장) is extrapolated to reach US$ 2.8 Bn by the end of 2031 from US$ 2.0 Bn in 2021.

TMR projections state that vinyl sulfone market will expand at a growth rate of during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global vinyl sulfone market (비닐술폰 시장) is extrapolated to reach by the end of 2031 from in 2021. Sonochemical Coatings Market : The sonochemical coatings market (초음파화학 코팅 시장) is poised to witness a 13.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. According to a recent market study, the global market for sonochemical coatings is predicted to reach US$ 6 billion by 2031.

The sonochemical coatings market (초음파화학 코팅 시장) is poised to witness a from 2022 to 2031. According to a recent market study, the global market for sonochemical coatings is predicted to reach by 2031. North America Hydraulic Fluid Connectors Market : The North America hydraulic fluid connectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034 and reach US$ 1.7 Billion by the end of 2034.

The North America hydraulic fluid connectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034 and reach by the end of 2034. ASEAN Energy Management Digital Solutions Market – The ASEAN energy management digital solutions market (에너지 관리 디지털 솔루션 시장) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com