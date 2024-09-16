Till CFO Announces Launch as a Full-Stack Fractional Finance Solution for Early Stage Companies Amid Accounting Staff Shortage

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the critical shortage of accounting professionals and skilled CFOs, Till has officially launched as a full-stack fractional finance solution tailored to meet the unique needs of early-stage companies. This innovative approach combines seasoned financial expertise with advanced software and reporting tools, offering startups and small to medium-sized businesses a reliable, cost-effective alternative to the traditional CFO model.







The landscape for accounting and finance professionals is challenging, with a notable decline in the number of Certified Public Accountant exam takers, falling nearly 50% from 1990 to 2021. This decline, coupled with the imminent retirement of many baby boomers, has led to a significant shortage of skilled financial advisors. This shortage is particularly acute for startups, which require robust financial management for tasks such as financial modeling, fundraising support, and cash flow management.

“Startups are facing unprecedented challenges in financial management due to the scarcity of qualified accountants and CFOs," explains Bo Weathersbee, Till CFO’s Co-Founder and CEO. "Our fractional CFO model, supplemented with advanced software and intelligence tools, enhances our team's capabilities, allowing us to offer customized and scalable financial solutions.” This model addresses the immediate needs of startups and also prepares them to grow sustainably without the overhead of a full-time CFO.

The application of advanced software and AI in Till CFO's operations and service delivery streamlines routine tasks and allows the firm’s CFOs to concentrate on strategic financial planning and higher-level strategies. This approach enables Till CFO to provide clients with a fixed fee pricing structure, which eliminates the costly hourly model that is especially popular among long-standing players in the fractional finance industry, such as Danforth Advisors, Propeller Industries, and Escalon Services.

In a financial ecosystem where traditional accounting firms struggle to meet demand and entrepreneurs seek more than simply tax advice, Till’s model offers a promising solution. By combining human expertise with AI, Till provides a comprehensive fractional finance support system that can adapt to the dynamic needs of rapidly growing companies.

Till's launch is timely, as it aligns with a broader industry trend towards specialized firms that not only fill the void left by the accountant shortage but also innovate through technology to deliver enhanced services. As startups continue to proliferate across various high-tech industries, the demand for such bespoke financial services is expected to grow, positioning Till CFO as a crucial partner for emerging companies seeking robust financial governance and strategic insight.

In a landscape where the financial talent shortage poses a real risk to business operations, Till CFO offers a timely solution that ensures startups are not left 'operating blind' with regard to their financial health. As the industry evolves, Till CFO is positioned at the forefront, providing startups with the tools and deep industry expertise needed to succeed.

For additional information about Till CFO and its services, please visit https://www.tillcfo.com/

Media Contact:

Halsey McKinney

Till CFO

202-255-2906

hmckinney@tillcfo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2fc38f6d-c81e-4db4-bc64-36672894388f