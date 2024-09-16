Koss® Reinvents the Iconic Koss® Porta Pro® with the Next Generation Koss Porta Pro Wireless

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koss® Corporation (NASDAQ Symbol: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity Stereophone manufacturer and creator of the world’s first SP3 Stereophone in 1958, celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Koss Porta Pro® with the introduction of the next generation Koss® Porta Pro® Wireless Bluetooth® Headphones.



The evolutionary Koss Porta Pro Wireless combines the legendary sound and the iconic design of the Koss Porta Pro Classic headphones with the convenience and freedom of true wireless, with Bluetooth®.

The completely re-designed and re-engineered next generation Koss Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth® headphones feature Patent Pending innovations including an all-new dual steel headband that carries audio signals without the need for traditional overhead wires, preserving the iconic Porta Pro fit, aesthetic, and sound.

“The next generation Koss Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth® headphones are remarkably similar to the Porta Pro Classic. The team’s ingenuity enabled us to create new inventions which we have sought to protect by applying for patents at the United States Patent and Trademark Office,” said Michael J. Koss, Jr., Vice President – Marketing & Product. “We focused on maintaining the iconic sound, collapsibility, fit, comfort, and performance of the Porta Pro Classic to celebrate its 40th Anniversary.”

The next generation Koss Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth® headphones feature an ultra lightweight rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last more than 20 hours after a single charge using the included USB-C charging cord. If the battery runs low or there is no time to charge, the Koss Porta Pro Wireless has an analog bypass mode that can be enabled with an included USB-C to 3.5mm standard headphone jack.

“The addition of the analog bypass feature and our decision to include an analog cable makes the next generation Porta Pro Wireless an incredibly versatile headphone,” Michael J. Koss Jr. continued. “Almost all wireless headphones on the market stop working when their battery dies. Not with the new Porta Pro Wireless. If your 20+ hour battery somehow runs low, just plug in your analog bypass cable that comes included with the product and carry on – with what is essentially a Porta Pro Classic.”

Integrated on-board controls including a microphone on the new Porta Pro Wireless Bluetooth® Headphones allow users to change songs, answer calls, adjust volume, and much more. Designed for maximum portability, the all-new next generation Porta Pro Wireless can be collapsed and stored safely inside the included hard shell Koss Porta Pro Carrying Case. The compact design and case enabled Koss to reduce the size of the packaging by over 50% compared to the Porta Pro Classic, which helps minimize environmental impact.

The Porta Pro® Wireless Bluetooth® headphones are available today in the USA for $99.99 at Koss.com and Amazon.com/Koss (while supplies last). Immediate international availability is limited to certain partners and varies by territory. International customers are encouraged to contact their local Koss Distributor or contact our US Customer Support team at: www.koss.com/contact-us for more information.

Koss® Corporation: The Original American Stereophone Company since 1958

Koss Corporation markets a complete line of high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth® speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and wireless headphones.

*Some features are source dependent

The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such mark by Koss® Corporation is under license.

