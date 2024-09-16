President Barack Obama’s Former Hyde Park Condo Hits the Market in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago condominium that President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama called home for more than 10 years has hit the market for the first time in almost two decades. Currently, the residence in the lakefront Hyde Park neighborhood is owned by Grammy-award-winning jazz singer Kurt Elling and his wife Jennifer. The Ellings are asking $550,000 for the home, which is exclusively represented by Maureen Murnane and India Whiteside of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

The Obamas bought the 2,200-square-foot condo in 1993. They lived in the home for over a decade, and during that time, their daughters, Malia and Sasha, were born, and Barack Obama’s career catapulted, as he was elected to the Illinois State Senate and then the U.S. Senate. In 2005, the Obamas bought a mansion in neighboring Kenwood and sold the first-floor condo to the Ellings.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath residence is in a building that was built in 1910. It retains many of its original features, including wood trim and ceiling beams, tile floors, a built-in hutch, and a green tile fireplace that Michelle Obama was photographed in front of for Chicago Magazine.

The condominium is located in East View Park, a gated block of six-flats along the lakefront in Hyde Park that offers residents proximity to parks, restaurants, the Metra commuter train, and shopping. It is about a mile from the University of Chicago, where the former president was a member of the law school faculty, and from the under-construction Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park, which is slated to open in 2026.

“History was made while the Obamas lived in this home, and the opportunity to own a piece of that history is very exciting,” said Maureen Murnane. “We’re honored to represent this storied home.”

