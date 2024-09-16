Verizon donates $25,000 to support wildfire relief efforts in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With three wildfires still ablaze in San Bernardino County, Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County, California, Verizon is bolstering its support to the affected communities by way of a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region . This donation aims to aid those displaced by the fires.



“These wildfires have devastated families and communities, and our hearts are with everyone affected,” said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. “Verizon is committed to supporting communities in times of crisis. We hope our donation to the American Red Cross will provide essential aid and offer hope during this challenging time.”

Verizon is committed to keeping customers in San Bernardino County, Orange County, Riverside County and Los Angeles County connected, especially during emergencies and disaster relief efforts , with extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites to ensure seamless service. Its fleet of over 550 mobile assets, including drone and aerial technologies, is ready to rapidly deploy and deliver essential connectivity. This capability is complemented by Verizon’s pioneering use of nearly 300 satellite-based assets, ensuring reliable communication even when traditional infrastructures are compromised.



The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations in California. This year alone, the team has delivered nearly 800 Verizon Frontline solutions to active fire camps across the state to help provide federal, state and local public safety agencies with mission-critical voice and data service as they continue to battle these devastating blazes. These solutions have been provided in response to nearly 60 requests for support from agencies as they dealt with nearly 30 different named wildfires.

This marks the team’s latest response to requests for support from public safety agencies engaged in emergency response operations. In the first eight months of 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to more than 1,000 such requests from nearly 500 different agencies in 46 states.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

