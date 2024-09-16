Tea Market Assessment 2024-2030: Global and Regional Shares & Trends for Black, Green, Oolong, and Herbal Teas - A $92 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tea Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tea market size is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising popularity of carbonated drinks coupled with rise in consumer disposable income, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil will create robust product demand.







Changing demographics, rise in disposable income of middle class population, especially in urban areas is anticipated to drive the product consumption and in turn drive the market. Millennials are anticipated to register the strongest growth, especially in countries such as China, Japan, Brazil, and India. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of drinking tea coupled with willingness to shell out money on the product is anticipated to bode well for the demand. Hence, to leverage this trend, a number of manufacturers are repositioning the product like a lifestyle brand to reach more consumers. They engage in social media campaigns and celebrity advertising to promote their new and premium flavors.



Most companies operating in the market engage in product innovation and R&D. They also focus on innovative advertising and social media campaigns to attract more target consumers. Tata Global Beverages entered into Ready-to-Drink segment with the introduction of green tea based drink, led by Tata Tea in India and Tetley in Canada.



Tea Market Trends

Asia Pacific held the largest market revenue share of 35.2% in 2023.

The black segment held the largest market revenue share of 39.1% in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a significant rise in the next few years.

The Middle East and Africa is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Online segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for convenience and accessibility, allowing them to browse a wide range of tea varieties and brands from the comfort of their homes.

