Inbound Tourism Spending Habits Report 2024: Analysis of the Top 10 Countries Based on Spending Expenditure - US, Spain, France, Italy, UAE, Turkey, Germany, Macau, Thailand, Japan

This report analyzes the top 10 countries in terms of inbound spending expenditure. This report provides an insight into the top 10 expenditure markets, their significant source markets and spending habits in the destination markets. It also provides insight into the initiatives and promotions undertaken by the highest inbound spending markets and outlook for the future.
Scope
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler spending patterns, top destination markets in terms of inbound spending, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into to become high spending inbound tourism destinations.
Reasons to Buy
- This report provides clear insight into developments in highest inbound spending tourism markets.
- The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to inbound arrivals, traveler spending, and important source markets.
- The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the destination markets, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Snapshot
- Top 10 Expenditure Markets in Focus
- United States : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Spain : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- France : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Italy : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- UAE : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Turkiye : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Germany : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Macau : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Thailand : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Japan : Inbound Tourism Spending Habits
- Outlook
Companies Featured
- All Nippon Airways
- United Airlines
- Japan Airlines
- American Airlines
- easyJet
- Ryanair
- Norwegian Air
- WizzAir
- Turespana
- Exceltur
- TripAdvisor
- Airbnb
