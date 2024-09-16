Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (September 2024)

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
September 16, 2024
Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|September 13, 2024
|123,420,778
|176,710,208
|175,864,987
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
