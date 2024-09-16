Solvay: acquisition of own shares

Brussels, September 16, 2024, 6:00pm CEST - Regulated information

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.

Solvay has repurchased 128,035 Solvay shares in the period from September 9, 2024 up to and including September 13, 2024, as follows:

Date of repurchase Number of shares Average price paid Max price paid Min price paid Total Market 09-09-2024 556 31.4463 31.62 31.31 17,484.14 AQEU 09-09-2024 3,852 31.5051 31.62 31.34 121,357.65 CEUX 09-09-2024 441 31.4824 31.62 31.35 13,883.74 TQEX 09-09-2024 10,306 31.4733 31.68 31.29 324,363.83 XBRU 10-09-2024 975 31.3557 31.74 31.13 30,571.81 AQEU 10-09-2024 2,636 31.4303 31.97 31.06 82,850.27 CEUX 10-09-2024 1,758 31.2967 31.92 31.05 55,019.60 TQEX 10-09-2024 24,208 31.365 32.03 31.04 759,283.92 XBRU 11-09-2024 1,122 31.4387 31.48 31.41 35,274.22 AQEU 11-09-2024 3,930 31.4327 31.5 31.26 123,530.51 CEUX 11-09-2024 2,183 31.3554 31.49 31.15 68,448.84 TQEX 11-09-2024 9,472 31.4065 31.5 30.93 297,482.37 XBRU 12-09-2024 823 31.0123 31.3 30.88 25,523.12 AQEU 12-09-2024 10,403 30.9879 31.34 30.87 322,367.12 CEUX 12-09-2024 1,866 30.9861 31.1 30.88 57,820.06 TQEX 12-09-2024 35,602 31.097 31.37 30.92 1,107,115.39 XBRU 13-09-2024 407 31.3956 31.51 31.19 12,778.01 AQEU 13-09-2024 5,587 31.3558 31.58 30.99 175,184.85 CEUX 13-09-2024 991 31.2985 31.54 31 31,016.81 TQEX 13-09-2024 10,917 31.2467 31.54 30.94 341,120.22 XBRU

As of September 13, 2024, Solvay held a total of 1,358,876 own shares, spread out as follows:

1,055,947 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and

302,929 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

