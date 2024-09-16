Elite RF Now Available at TestEquity

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announces its appointment as an authorized distributor of Elite RF – designer and manufacturer of Radio Frequency (RF) Power Amplifiers in the USA. TestEquity will now carry affordable wideband RF amplifiers that are widely used to provide amplified RF signal for various bench top test setups. Elite RF specializes in building robust and reliable RF amplifiers with frequencies up to 40GHz, and RF power levels from exceeding 100kW. Elite RF offers amplifiers in different form factors – modules, modules on heatsinks, rack mount system with or without front panel display, or large complex systems with embedded controls. These amplifiers are designed to operate in harsh conditions and come with a two-year manufacturer warranty.



Drawing on more than 30 years of experience in high-power RF amplifiers, Elite RF’s CEO, Tim Avicola, and VP of Engineering, Phil Aseltine, have been instrumental in developing a distinctive RF building block approach that enables the creation of custom designs with reduced lead times. Strong customer service is the foundation, and TestEquity is excited to be partnering with Elite RF to expand its product offerings to its medical, military, aerospace, communications, research applications and EMC lab customers.

“TestEquity has the technical acumen to deliver the level of product support that our end users expect,” said Deep Patel, COO of Elite RF. “We are excited to work with them as a distribution partner to get our products to engineers and technicians in the industries where they are needed most.”

High-Power Solid-State Microwave Generators: Elite RF’s expertise lies in the development and production of solid-state microwave generators designed for reliability and durability. These generators are ideal for various applications, including plasma generation, directed energy applications and industrial processes, offering unmatched performance and longevity.

RF Power Amplifiers up to 40GHz: Elite RF is at the forefront of customized RF solutions that cater to the unique needs of complex projects. Whether for low-power or high-power applications, Elite RF amplifiers are engineered for superior performance, reliability, and efficiency, ensuring they meet the rigorous demands of modern technology. The off-the-shelf availability of their standard offering helps reduce lead times for our customers.

About TestEquity

TestEquity, including Hisco, Jensen Tools, and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About Elite RF

Established in 2014 by former Motorola engineering leaders, Elite RF has set a very high standard in designing and manufacturing solid-state RF power amplifiers and high-power microwave generators for off the shelf availability and custom design solutions. With our in-house engineering team and a quality controlled 22,000-sf manufacturing facility, our core strength lies in our commitment to collaborative engineering, robust designs, high manufacturing quality, and on-time delivery. Here, we're dedicated to boosting your operational performance, aiming to provide you with a significant competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving RF landscape. www.eliterfllc.com

