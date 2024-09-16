Heimar hf.: Expansion of the bond series HEIMAR50 GB

Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or "the company") has today completed the expansion of the bond series HEIMAR50 GB.

HEIMAR50 GB is an inflation-linked bond series that is secured by the company's general collateral arrangements.

Bonds with a nominal value of ISK 2,000 million were sold at a yield rate of 3.67%, bringing the total size of the series after the expansion to a nominal value of ISK 14,420 million.

The estimated settlement date for the transaction is September 26th, 2024, and subsequently, a request will be made for the bonds to be listed on Nasdaq's Main Market in Iceland.

The purpose of the issuance is to finance the company's investment projects over the coming months.

ACRO verðbréf hf. managed the transaction and the expansion of the bond series.

Following the issuance, Heimar's green financing will account for approximately 43% of the company's total financing.

The green framework, along with CICERO's certification, can be found on Heimar's website at the following link: https://www.heimar.is/fjarfestar/fjarmoegnun/graen-fjarmoegnun/

For further information, please contact:

Björn Eyþór Benediktsson – Chief Financial Officer – eythorb@heimar.is