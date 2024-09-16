In-Shape Family Fitness Kicks Off 10th Annual In-Shape Fights Cancer Campaign

Sacramento, Ca., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Shape Family Fitness is excited to launch its 10th annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign, a six-week-long initiative dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and support services, today. This year, the campaign aims to raise an ambitious $200,000, bringing In-Shape's total contribution to an extraordinary $1 million over the past decade.

As a proud supporter of the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, In-Shape Family Fitness is committed to making a tangible impact in the fight against cancer.

“We all have been touched by cancer in some way, and our Fight Cancer campaign is our way of turning that into a force for good,” said Kris Mulkey, Chief Marketing Officer of In-Shape Family Fitness. “Our members, our team, and our communities have shown incredible support over the years, and we are more determined than ever to reach our goal of $200,000 this year.”

In-Shape has several opportunities for both members and the community to participate in the campaign and contribute to this important cause:

Buy Paper Kettlebells: These symbolic campaign staples can be purchased at any In-Shape club, with every dollar contributing to the fundraising goal.

Join Fitness and Wellness Events: Participate in special events at In-Shape's clubs, where proceeds will go directly to cancer research.

Purchase Fight Cancer Merchandise: Special edition retail items are available for purchase, with 20% of the proceeds supporting the campaign.

Enter Fight Cancer Pickleball and Racquetball Tournaments: Sign up for the In-Shape Fights Cancer pickleball or racquetball tournament and compete for a cause. Open to non-members.

New Membership Donations: In-Shape will donate a dollar for every new member that joins from Sept 16-Oct 31.

Social Media Participation: For every public social media post using the hashtag #InShapeFightsCancer, In-Shape will donate a dollar to the campaign.

Sponsorships: Local businesses can join the fight by becoming campaign sponsors.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, with one in three people facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. The funds raised through the In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign will support vital services such as free cancer education, emotional support for those diagnosed, and free lodging for patients and caregivers who must travel for treatment. Additionally, contributions will fuel cutting-edge cancer research at the national level, helping to advance prevention, detection, and treatment.

“In-Shape’s decade-long dedication to this cause is a testament to the power of community,” said Sonya Silva at the American Cancer Society. “The continued passion and commitment from In-Shape and its members give us hope for a future without cancer. We are honored to partner with them in this fight.”

In-Shape is also supporting the Triumph Cancer Foundation by hosting their classes for cancer survivors at its In-Shape Arden and In-Shape Watt clubs free of charge this fall. Cancer survivors participating in Triumph’s recovery program will use certain areas of the club before their team leads participants through specialty workout classes designed to rebuild strength post chemotherapy.

To learn more about the In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign and discover additional ways to support, please visit www.inshape.com/fightcancer and follow the hashtag #InShapeFightsCancer on social media.

Together, we can make this October one to remember and take a stand against cancer for a brighter, healthier future.

