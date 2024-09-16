Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - August 2024

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Sanofi
a French société anonyme with a registered share capital of 2,537,214,304 €
Registered office : 46, avenue de la Grande Armée - 75017 Paris - France
Registered at the Paris Commercial and Companies Registry under number 395 030 844

Date 

Total number of
issued shares

 		Number of real
voting rights
(excluding treasury shares)		Theoretical number of
voting rights
(including treasury shares)*
August 31, 20241,268,767,8761,413,467,8421,428,801,485

* Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This information is also available on the internet website of sanofi under « Regulated Information in France »:
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/sanofi-share-and-adrs/share-overview/shares-and-voting-rights/

