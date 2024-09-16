Bybit’s World Series of Trading 2024: Crypto's Largest Competition Adds CEX and DEX

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the official start of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024. As the world's largest and longest-running crypto trading competition, WSOT 2024 brings together traders from across the globe to compete for a massive prize pool of up to 10,000,000 USDT, along with luxury rewards such as Rolex watches, world travel tickets, and yacht cruises.

For the first time, participants can trade across both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) platforms, marking a new era in competitive trading. This integration allows traders to experience the full spectrum of crypto markets, from the depth of Bybit’s centralized exchange to the cutting-edge innovation of its decentralized counterpart, DEX Pro.

“WSOT 2024 opens the door to a broader experience of the crypto world,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “With distinct offerings on our CEX and DEX we’re giving traders the tools to navigate both sides of the market and explore new possibilities. I’m excited to see how they’ll take this opportunity to challenge themselves and elevate their trading to the next level.”

Competing in Three Leagues: Lightweight, Middleweight, and Heavyweight

This year’s WSOT is designed to be more inclusive and competitive than ever. Depending on their capital size, participants can choose from three leagues—lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight for the portfolio size of $500, $2,000 and $10,000 respectively. Each league has its own prize pool, ensuring that both retail traders and larger players have a fair chance to showcase their skills. Additionally, traders can utilize Bybit’s Unified Trading Account (UTA), which allows up to four subaccounts and unifies collateral across multiple positions, providing an edge in competitive trading.

1 Million Decentralized Tokens

WSOT 2024 also integrates Bybit Web3’s DEX Pro, enabling access to over 1 million decentralized tokens, including DeFi projects, GameFi assets, and memecoins. With over 100 ecosystem partners such as Yescoin, Bonk, Catizen, Navi Protocol, Blackcardcoin, Character X involved, the competition serves as a platform for traders to engage with the cutting edge of decentralized finance.

Massive Prize Pool and Exclusive Rewards

The prize pool starts at an impressive 10,000,000 USDT and grows with participation. In addition to the cash rewards, traders can win exclusive luxury prizes, including yacht cruises, Rolex watches, and international travel packages. The more participants, the bigger the rewards.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com