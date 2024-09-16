Claremont Graduate University Professor Romeo Guzmán Contributes to Latino Heritage Series on PBS SoCa

Claremont, California, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claremont Graduate University is proud to announce that Professor Romeo Guzmán, a public historian and faculty member at the university, has played a significant role in bringing local Latinx history to the forefront as part of a new programming lineup celebrating National Latino Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15). The lineup, curated by PBS SoCal, includes a groundbreaking new series VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA: The Untold History of Latinos, which premieres on Friday, September 27, at 9 p.m.

Professor Guzmán’s expertise in local Latinx and Chicanx history is featured in a series of interstitials, focused on the untold stories of Southern California cities El Monte and South El Monte. These five digital shorts complement the larger narrative of VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA by connecting national Latino history with the impactful contributions of local communities.

“It’s vital that we highlight the radical and transformative histories of BIPOC communities in Southern California,” said Professor Romeo Guzmán. “Through this collaboration, we are able to share these untold stories with a wider audience and emphasize that Latinx history is essential to understanding the full history of the United States.”

The digital interstitials, which will be available for streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App, showcase the often-overlooked contributions of Latinx communities to Southern California’s cultural and political landscape. Guzmán and South El Monte Arts Posse members present a detailed look at the cities’ histories and their lasting influence on the region.

As a historian dedicated to preserving local history, Professor Guzmán’s involvement in this series underscores Claremont Graduate University’s commitment to advancing knowledge and contributing to meaningful discussions on culture, identity, radical politics, and history. The university is honored to see its faculty contributing to such a significant cultural initiative.

Programming Highlights:

- VOCES AMERICAN HISTORIA: The Untold History of Latinos – Premieres Fri., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m.

- El Monte & South El Monte Interstitials – Featuring insights from Professor Romeo Guzmán, available on-air and online starting Sept. 27.

- Stream on PBS.org and the free PBS App, with extended access for members via PBS Passport.

For more information, visit PBSSoCal.org

About Professor Guzman:

Romeo is an academic, public historian, and cultural worker born in Goleta and raised in Pomona. He is the co-director of the South El Monte Arts Posse (SEMAP) and C.A.S.A. Zamora, and an assistant professor at Claremont Graduate University. The co-editor of East of East: The Making of Greater El Monte and Writing the Golden State: The New Literary Terrain of California, he has been published in various academic and public-facing outlets. With Carribean Fragoza, he edited Boom California (2019–2022).

About Claremont Graduate University:

Claremont Graduate University is committed to producing groundbreaking research and advancing knowledge in the humanities, arts, and social sciences. The university’s faculty are leaders in their fields, contributing to meaningful and transformative projects that impact society.

###