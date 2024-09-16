DEADLINE ALERT for MEI, DAVA, OM, SAGE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI)

Class Period: June 23, 2022 – March 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete the Company’s transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (2) that the Company’s attempts to replace its GM center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMS, in particular in the EV space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of the Company’s strategic plans; (3) that the Company’s manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (4) that the Company had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing the Company from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; (5) that, as a result, the Company was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted EPS guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales CAGR represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Endava, plc (NYSE: DAVA)

Class Period: May 23, 2023 – February 28, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 25, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) demand for the Company’s services was declining; (2) the Company’s clients delayed or canceled projects; (3) as a result, the Company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenue and earnings would be adversely affected; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM)

Class Period: August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) that, as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) that there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) that Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE)

Class Period: April 12, 2021 – July 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 28, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone’s clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (3) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, SAGE-718’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (5) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (6) accordingly, SAGE-324’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

