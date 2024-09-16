$LABRA Emerges as a Memecoin, Paving the Way All-in-One Multi-Chain DEX.

New York City, NY, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the crypto realm, Labrador unveils $LABRA, a loyal crypto companion on all in one multichain DEX. $LABRA is the ultimate meme token inspired by the beloved Labrador Retriever. In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, memecoins stand as a unique and creative expression within this space. With its distinctive features and characters, $LABRA in steps into the limelight, allowing it to harness the growing enthusiasm for memecoins and channel it towards a transformational journey.

In addition, $LABRA is a symbol of loyalty, playfulness and its friendly nature. It brings the spirit of innovation and untapped potential and is ready to rejuvenate the memecoin community through its commitment to community-driven development. Moreover, the innovative memecoin ensures passive income. This level of transparency empowers the community as well as underscores the determination to develop trust and credibility within the crypto industry.

Including more, by aligning forces with the beloved Labrador Retriever, $LABRA positioned itself to maximize the true potential of both coins. The memecoin serves as a testament to the crypto industry’s evolution, where both focus on collective growth and development. In terms of innovation, $LABRA integrates a variety of features that elevate its status in the memecoin landscape. Its taxes round about 5% where 3% goes to marketing and 1% goes to liquidity and 1% goes to BUSD rewards to all holders.

Furthermore, as the memecoin market continues to evolve, $LABRA is poised to capitalize on its momentum guided by community engagement and innovation as well. This innovative memecoin marks a significant sign in the cryptocurrency landscape for both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers.

About $LABRA:

$LABRA, a captivating leading player in the crypto world. The memecoin has emerged as a beacon of innovation. It's not the memecoin only, it's a community driven project built on the foundation of fun, positivity and the shared love for one of the world’s adored dog breeds.

CMC: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/labrador/

BUY: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?inputCurrency=BNB&outputCurrency=0xf8f7E072A2234Ead5208c3b02A533aeB7285F911

CHART: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/bnb/pair-explorer/0xa8e7f420814aae4d1ae937120656878c82f96d36?t=1725871768467

Telegram: https://t.me/LabraToken

Website: https://labratoken.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/Labra_Token





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.