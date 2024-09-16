KFSHRC Deputy CEO Receives Global Innovative Healthcare & Impact Transformation Award at New York Summit









RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr. Björn Zoéga has been awarded the prestigious 2024 C3 Global Innovative Healthcare & Impact Transformation Award.

This award honors leaders who devise and implement innovative solutions to enhance patient outcomes, increase accessibility, and reduce global healthcare costs. It also highlights KFSHRC’s dedication to transformative changes in healthcare, with a strong focus on sustainability, social responsibility, and stakeholder collaboration.

“Receiving the C3 Global Innovative Healthcare & Impact Transformation Award is a great honor. This accolade is beyond my work as a person and reflects the collective efforts of the brilliant teams I have had the privilege to work with,” Dr. Zoega commented at the C3 Summit, Davos of Healthcare in New York. “This award is also a reminder of our great responsibility to ensure our innovations continue to improve lives worldwide, creating meaningful, scalable change in healthcare delivery. Looking forward, I believe our efforts to integrate advanced technologies and forge global partnerships will continue to pave the way for a more accessible, sustainable, and patient-centered healthcare.”

Dr. Zoéga joined KFSHRC with a distinguished career in healthcare management and policy. With extensive experience in leading world-class healthcare organizations, he previously served as President of the European University Hospital Alliance (EUHA). He made key contributions to international collaborations such as the JOIN4ATMP initiative, which advances access to innovative therapies.

His track record of achievements drives KFSHRC’s goals of elevating patient care and further aligning its services with global healthcare trends. KFSHRC aims to address global industry transformations and induce positive change in patients’ lives worldwide.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:

Essam AlZahrani

+966 55 525 4429

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0690fe1a-95f5-4cf4-bb51-eae93a303e2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebfa835e-4af4-479b-bf14-e9cc2791338f