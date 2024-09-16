KFSHRC Redefines Global Healthcare with AI and Robotic Surgery Innovations

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) leads healthcare innovation, leveraging AI-driven patient management, remote diagnostics, and robotic surgeries. It contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 and is projected to add up to $27 billion to the Kingdom’s medical sector by 2030.



KFSHRC’s robotic surgery program has set new precision and patient care benchmarks. In 2023, 1,195 robotic-assisted surgeries were performed, including the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant. The program significantly enhanced surgical accuracy and reduced recovery times.

KFSHRC’s Robotic Cardiac Surgery Program boasts the highest volume of robotic cardiac surgeries outside the USA and ranks in the top five worldwide, with a 98% survival rate in over 400 surgeries. The program excels in complex procedures like multi-valve operations and aortic valve replacements. Using advanced robotic systems and minimally invasive surgeries in these operations has proven to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays by over 50%, and reduce costs by 40% compared to conventional methods.

Meanwhile, KFSHRC’s AI-powered Capacity Command Centre has conducted over 170,000 interventions since 2021, reducing bed waiting times from 81% and emergency department wait times by 14%. In radiology, AI tools boosted diagnostic accuracy by 25% and decreased misdiagnosis rates by 18%, ensuring timely, accurate care.

Remote diagnostics have expanded healthcare access in underserved regions. KFSHRC utilizes advanced telemedicine platforms to provide timely consultations and specialized diagnoses.

At the C3 Summit, the Davos of Healthcare in New York, Dr. Feras Khaliel, Head of Cardiac Surgery and Director of the Robotics and Minimally Invasive Surgery Program at KFSHRC, stated, “KFSHRC’s integration of AI and robotics is setting new standards in precision surgery by enhancing patient safety and making previously high-risk surgeries possible with minimal invasiveness’’.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

