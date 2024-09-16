ImmuneSensor Therapeutics to Participate in the UBS 2024 Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuneSensor Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the development of first- and best-in-class inhibitors and agonists targeting the cGAS-STING pathway to address diverse peripheral and CNS indications in inflammation, autoimmunity and oncology, announced that Tom Dubensky, Ph.D., ImmuneSensor’s president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the UBS 2024 Virtual Biotechnology Private Company Symposium on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 10:30 am ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Events section of the ImmuneSensor website News page. The archived webcast will be available on the ImmuneSensor website for 30 days after the event.

About ImmuneSensor Therapeutics

ImmuneSensor is a privately held, clinical stage company founded on the groundbreaking discovery of cGAS and cGAMP along with their combined role in regulating immunity, by Dr. Zhijian Chen’s laboratory at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, a breakthrough that has profoundly impacted both the scientific and pharmaceutical fields. ImmuneSensor is dedicated to developing best-in-class small molecule inhibitors and agonists of the cGAS-STING signaling pathway to potentially address therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical need in autoimmunity, inflammation and oncology. For more information about ImmuneSensor, visit: www.immunesensor.com

