FinCEN Filing Agents, LLC. and Tax Protection Plus, LLC. Announce a Strategic Partnership to guarantee Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting for the Accounting and Legal Industry.

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCEN Filing Agent, LLC, the leading provider of Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting (BOIR) platforms, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Tax Protection Plus, LLC. the premier provider of income tax preparation protection services to the accounting industry. This collaboration is set to empower accounting and legal professionals to handle BOIR filings by offering their clients unmatched security, accuracy, and support. File with confidence when you file with us!

With the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) mandating comprehensive reporting requirements, the demand for reliable and efficient BOIR solutions has never been greater. Through this partnership, FinCEN Filing Agents, LLC. and Tax Protection Plus, LLC. combine their industry-leading expertise to provide a robust platform that simplifies the reporting process and ensures the highest levels of compliance and protection for accounting and legal professionals and their clients.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Comprehensive Compliance Tools : FinCEN Filing Agents’ BOIR platform offers a user-friendly interface with advanced features to streamline the BOIR filing process. With automated updates, document management, and real-time tracking, professionals can ensure that their clients' filings are accurate and timely.

: FinCEN Filing Agents’ BOIR platform offers a user-friendly interface with advanced features to streamline the BOIR filing process. With automated updates, document management, and real-time tracking, professionals can ensure that their clients' filings are accurate and timely. $1,000,000 BOI Filing Defense : Clients who utilize the BOIR platform through this partnership will benefit from the Protection Plus Guarantee, which provides up to $1,000,000 in services to resolve any issues arising from FinCEN inquiries into Beneficial Ownership Information filings. This unparalleled support gives accounting firms peace of mind, knowing they have a robust defense in place should any regulatory challenges arise.

: Clients who utilize the BOIR platform through this partnership will benefit from the Protection Plus Guarantee, which provides up to $1,000,000 in services to resolve any issues arising from FinCEN inquiries into Beneficial Ownership Information filings. This unparalleled support gives accounting firms peace of mind, knowing they have a robust defense in place should any regulatory challenges arise. $10,000 Preparer Error Guarantee : The partnership also introduces a preparer error guarantee that reimburses up to $10,000 for any fines or penalties resulting from legitimate preparer error made during the BOIR filing process. This safety net allows accounting professionals to confidently offer their services, knowing they are protected against unforeseen circumstances.

: The partnership also introduces a preparer error guarantee that reimburses up to $10,000 for any fines or penalties resulting from legitimate preparer error made during the BOIR filing process. This safety net allows accounting professionals to confidently offer their services, knowing they are protected against unforeseen circumstances. Seamless Integration with Audit Protection Services: By partnering with Tax Protection Plus, EdgarAgents ensures that its BOIR platform integrates seamlessly with the industry's leading audit protection services. This integration allows for a more holistic approach to compliance, combining the strengths of audit and reporting services into one cohesive solution.

"Partnering with Protection Plus marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the best possible solutions for the accounting industry," said Stephen Bonventre, CEO of FinCEN Filing Agents, LLC. "This collaboration not only enhances the functionality and security of our BOIR platform but also reinforces our dedication to supporting our clients as they navigate the complexities of Beneficial Ownership Information reporting."

“Partnering with FinCEN Filing Agents, LLC provides a great opportunity for Protection Plus to further extend our services within the tax and accounting industry,” said Matt Lievens, CEO of Tax Protection Plus, LLC. “This relationship enables us to offer a significant contribution toward providing tax and accounting professionals the opportunity to securely expand their business to assist clients and grow revenues.

This partnership underscores both companies' dedication to excellence and value delivery in the accounting, legal, and compliance sectors. Together, FinCEN Filing Agents and Protection Plus set a new standard for BOIR filings, ensuring that accounting and legal firms can confidently and precisely meet their clients' needs.

For more information about the BOIR platform and how it can benefit your firm, please visit www.edgaragents.com or contact boi@edgaragents.com .

For more information about Tax Protection Plus’s $1 Million Tax Protection services, visit www.taxprotectionplus.com .

About FinCEN Filing Agents, LLC.

The company behind FinCEN Filing Agents, EdgarAgents, has been in business since 2008. We are a leading regulatory compliance filing agency having filed nearly 500,000 reports to SEC, FinCEN, and other entities since its inception. EA serves registered asset management companies, public and private companies, beneficial owners, their in-house and outside counsel, corporate compliance teams, advisory and accounting teams, private equity, and investment banking partners.

About Tax Protection Plus, LLC.

Tax Protection Plus is the foremost provider of tax preparation protection services to the accounting industry. Known for its rigorous standards and exceptional client service, Tax Protection Plus has been a trusted partner for accounting professionals nationwide, offering comprehensive solutions that enhance accuracy and compliance.

Media Contact:

Antoinette Behan

Chief Revenue Officer

212 265 3347

antoinettebehan@edgaragents.com

