United States Mint Selected as a Finalist for Two IACA Excellence in Currency Awards Program Categories

Washington, DC, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist in two categories of the 2024 International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) Excellence in Currency Awards program. The Mint received nominations in the Best Recirculation/Distribution Initiative or Innovation category for its Bill of Lading Automation System, and in the Best New Coin Product, Process or Manufacturing Innovation category for its circulating blank annealing furnace retrofit. The winner will be selected and announced on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, during the Coin Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

“These nominations are a culmination of the Mint’s ongoing strategic goal to improve our manufacturing processes through innovation and technology,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Mint Director. “I am extremely pleased that our efforts are being recognized by the IACA.”

The IACA Excellence in Currency Awards program is the most respected and longest running program of the currency industry. Introduced in 2007, the program promotes and recognizes excellence in banknote and coin production, processing, management, distribution, and related activities of the cash community. Any organization or individual involved in the currency community, including issuing authorities and industry suppliers, can be eligible for an IACA award. The Mint had been a finalist in two categories in 2019: Best New Circulating Coin and Coin Series (“W” quarter-dollar circulating coin) and Best Circulating Coin Public Education Program (United States Mint H.I.P. Pocket Change website).

IACA was formed in 2004 as a non-profit independent member organization to promote and encourage excellence in the cash cycle and provide a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration for its members on matters of strategic importance.

