[Latest] Global Wearable Robots Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.6 Billion by 2033 at a 32.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Wearable Robots Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 32.1% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033."

Wearable Robots Market: Overview

To augment and aid human limb function (exoskeletons) or restore it (prosthetic robots), wearable robots are sophisticated human symbiosis robotic systems with appropriate shape, kinematic, and weight variables to be worn on the human body.

The wearable robotics market has grown significantly in the last few years and is expected to keep growing quickly. The aging population, growing awareness of workplace safety, demand for assistive devices, and technical breakthroughs are some of the factors driving this growth.

Advances in sensor technology, actuation systems, materials science, and human-machine interfaces are important areas of innovation. Wearable robots are now lighter, more ergonomic, and easier to operate, which increases their potential applications and enhances user satisfaction. Various government bodies across different countries have regulatory supervision over the wearable robotics market.

By type, the powered exoskeletons segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Powered exoskeletons, which are wearable, mobile devices driven by electric motors, levers, hydraulics, pneumatic, or a combination of these technologies.

By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Due to its vital role in supplying the physical components required for wearable robot performance and functioning, the hardware component segment is leading the wearable robotics market.

By end use Industry, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Wearable robots assist individuals with limited mobility, such as those recovering from stroke or spinal cord injuries, in regaining their ability to move and perform daily tasks.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the wearable robots market. Exoskeleton technology development is receiving substantial funding from nations like China, India, and Indonesia, especially from the industrial and healthcare sectors. The region’s rising prevalence of these conditions is driving up demand for exoskeleton robots for mobility aid and rehabilitation.

GenElex Technologies produces external surgical instruments for patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, strokes, and paralysis. A recognized leader in DNA testing and analysis, Genelex offers unrivalled depth of experience to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 13.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 1.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 32.1% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Component, End use Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Wearable Robots Market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Wearable Robots industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Wearable Robots Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Wearable Robots Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific leading the Wearable Robots Market in 2023 with a market share of 43.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

In the market’s R&D, South Korea and Japan are particularly at the forefront. For example, in April 2021, a research team from the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials in South Korea created a wearable robot technology that functions like a suit and can be utilized for a range of physical duties, such as construction labour and delivery.

It can be fastened to the thigh, arm, or other parts of the body to support muscles. The manufacturing center for automation and robots has traditionally been in South Korea. Wearable robotics has advanced significantly in the nation thanks in large part to government spending on cutting-edge technologies and an emphasis on research and development.

Additionally, Market participants for wearable robots are making more investments in the Asia-Pacific area. For example, in April 2021, Hong Kong-based Ekso Bionics, a market leader in the exoskeleton business, announced a collaboration with Royal Rehab in Australia, thereby increasing the application of the business’s robotic exoskeleton throughout Asia-Pacific.

Browse the full "Wearable Robots Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Powered Exoskeletons, Passive Exoskeletons), By Component (Hardware, Software), By End use Industry (Healthcare, Military and Defense, Industrial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" Report





List of the prominent players in the Wearable Robots Market:

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Sarcos Robotics

Hocoma AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Medtronic plc

ATOUN Inc.

Myomo Inc.

Wandercraft

Wearable Robotics SRL

suitX

Bioservo Technologies AB

Technaid S.L.

RB3D

ExoAtlet

Roam Robotics

Others

The Wearable Robots Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Powered Exoskeletons

Passive Exoskeletons

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End use Industry

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Industrial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Buy this Premium Wearable Robots Research Report

