Extreme Networks (EXTR) Tumbled 18% After Guiding For Year-Over-Year Revenue Declines, Stock Has Not Recovered - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Class Period: July 27, 2022 – Jan. 30, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 15, 2024

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action:

Extreme Networks, Inc., a prominent cloud network equipment company, is facing a class-action lawsuit. The suit alleges that the company misled investors about its financial prospects and the declining customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The catalyst for the suit occurred on January 31, 2024, when Extreme Networks’ stock plummeted by over 18% following the release of disappointing Q2 2024 financial results. The company also projected year-over-year revenue declines of up to 37% for Q3 and 24% for Q4, exacerbating investor concerns.

The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California federal court, focuses on Extreme Networks’ “backlog” metric, which is intended to reflect client demand and anticipated revenue. The plaintiffs claim that the company overstated the robustness of its backlog, thereby masking a decline in organic demand.

According to the complaint, executives at Extreme Networks repeatedly issued misleading statements about the company’s financial health, boasting of strong demand and a growing backlog. However, the lawsuit contends that these statements were deceptive, as customers were reportedly ordering more products than necessary to avoid shortages and due to a lack of alternative sourcing options.

The lawsuit names several key figures at Extreme Networks, including CEO Edward B. Meyercord III and former CFO Rémi Thomas, alleging defendants violated U.S. securities laws.

Hagens Berman, a well-known shareholder rights firm, is actively investigating potential claims on behalf of investors.

“We’re investigating whether Extreme Networks prioritized short-term gains over transparency,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner spearheading the investigation.

