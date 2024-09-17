WALGREENS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Walgreens on July 12, 2024 with a Class Period from October 12, 2023 to June 26, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Walgreens have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



The complaint alleges that on June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced 3Q24 financial results and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the “significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends.”

Following this news, Walgreens stock began trading more than 20% lower than the previous day’s closing price of $15.65 per share.

