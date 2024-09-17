IDEX - Ex. subsequent offering (repair issue) today 17 Sep 2024

Issuer name: IDEX Biometrics ASA
Ex. date: 17 September 2024
Type of corporate action: Possible subsequent offering (repair issue)
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Source: IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
