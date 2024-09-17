Balchug Capital Welcomes Top Ethics Expert to its New Global Advisory Board

YEREVAN, Armenia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchug Capital, a leading international investment management firm headquartered in Armenia specializing in event-driven and value liquid strategies and private equity investments, has announced the formation of its new Global Advisory Board, which will feature esteemed industry leaders.



The inaugural member of this new Global Advisory Board is Robert H. Tembeckjian, a prominent ethics-enforcement official in the United States with decades of experience in principled governance — an area where Balchug Capital is already an industry leader and committed to further advancement. He will be joined in the coming months by diverse individuals who will bring additional international credentials and perspectives to the Board.

The Global Advisory Board will support Balchug Capital and its portfolio companies by providing strategic counsel and mentorship for continued growth.

“We always work with top professionals to incorporate best practices and top expertise in our work, with the aim of continuously improving our decision-making. The establishment of the Global Advisory Board is the next logical step in our development and growth strategy,” said David Amaryan, the CEO and founder of Balchug Capital. “Board Members are chosen for their demonstrably strong industry knowledge and the alignment of their expertise with our investment focus and strategic goals. We are both honored and excited to have such an accomplished leader in ethical governance as Mr. Tembeckjian by our side.”

“Balchug Capital has achieved modern-day success with time-honored values. Its leaders work hard, invest with intelligence, are socially conscious and contribute to their community,” Mr. Tembeckjian said. “I am delighted and honored to advise such an outstanding global firm headquartered in Armenia, my ancestral homeland. This is an opportunity not only to support Balchug’s continued growth but also to highlight and promote ethical governance practices in the land of my heritage.”

While the Global Advisory Board serves in a non-executive capacity and its recommendations are non-binding, Balchug Capital will benefit from the experience and mentorship of its members in order to enhance its investment strategies, accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies, and capitalize on novel as well as traditional opportunities.

About Robert H. Tembeckjian

Robert H. Tembeckjian is Administrator and Counsel to New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. He is a graduate of Syracuse University, the Fordham University School of Law and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, where he earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration. As a Fulbright Scholar to Armenia in 1994, he was a Visiting Professor of Political Science at the American University of Armenia, where he taught Citizenship and Public Ethics and Constitutional Law. He has authored numerous articles on judicial ethics in legal periodicals and has served on various ethics and professional responsibility committees and boards.

About Balchug Capital

Balchug Capital is an investment management firm headquartered in Yerevan, Armenia. It was founded in 2010 by David Amaryan and specializes in event-driven and value liquid strategies and private equity investment.

