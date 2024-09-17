IMU Biosciences expands leadership team with appointment of industry experts Dr. John Baker as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jason Brown as Chief Business Officer

London, UK, 17 September 2024 – IMU Biosciences (or “the Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering systems-level immune profiling with AI to drive breakthroughs in precision medicine, today announces an expansion of its leadership team to support the next phase of the Company’s growth. Dr. John Baker has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jason Brown joins the Company as Chief Business Officer, with both appointments effective this month. Current Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adam Laing will assume the roles of President and Chief Scientific Officer.

John joins IMU Biosciences from Abcam, a global life science tools company, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Manufacturing. John has been on the Executive Team at Abcam since 2016, during which time the business delivered exceptional growth, culminating in a successful acquisition for c. $5.7 billion and transition into Danaher Corporation in 2023. During his time at Abcam, John led global teams spanning Business Development, R&D, Product, Marketing, and Supply Chain & Manufacturing. John trained as a veterinarian, undertaking both his undergraduate and clinical training in Cambridge. Following a spell in commercial animal practice, John moved to Oxford for a DPhil in Clinical Medicine, publishing on the molecular biology of the innate immune response. John spent 6 years with Bain and Company in London, where he was a leader in the company’s Global Healthcare Practice. He has previously held Non-Executive Director roles at both BrickBio and Somaserve.

Jason Brown joins IMU Biosciences from Evotec, a leading R&D biotech company, where he served as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Jason brings a wealth of expertise in business development, scientific discovery partnerships, and drug discovery services. Previous roles include founding and leading Ubiquigent, a specialised drug discovery services company in the protein degradation field, where he secured key partnerships and drove scientific innovation. Jason completed a PhD at the University of Cambridge, leading research which resulted in the identification of the molecular target of the blockbuster Pfizer drugs Neurontin™ and Lyrica®. As IMU Biosciences’ first Chief Business Officer, Jason will lead the Company’s business development and partnering efforts.

Adam Laing has led IMU Biosciences since its inception, overseeing the development of the Company's proprietary platform and establishing IMU as an innovator in the field of immune-powered precision medicine. In his new roles as President and CSO, Adam will continue to drive the Company's scientific strategy and innovation, leveraging his deep expertise in immunology and systems biology.

Dr. Adam Laing, President and CSO of IMU Biosciences, commented: “I am incredibly proud of what the IMU team has achieved to date. We have built a powerful platform that has the potential to revolutionise precision medicine across a range of health conditions. I look forward to continuing to advance our scientific strategy and innovation, and to working closely with John and Jason to realise the full potential of our immune-powered approach.”

Dr. John Baker, incoming Chief Executive Officer at IMU Biosciences, added: “I am excited to join IMU Biosciences at a pivotal moment. The Company's unique approach to immune profiling has huge potential, and I'm looking forward to guiding its continued growth and development. IMU's proprietary technology platforms have the ability to meaningfully impact patient outcomes. Together with Adam, Jason, and the full IMU team, our mission on is to advance our pipeline, forge strategic partnerships, and ultimately drive the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients.”

-ENDS-

Contacts:

IMU Biosciences

Adam Laing, IMU Biosciences



media@imubiosciences.com







ICR Consilium Sukaina Virji/Lucy Featherstone/Jonathan Edwards IMUBiosciences@consilium-comms.com

About IMU Biosciences