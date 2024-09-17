Company announcement 32/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems announces new CFO

Kolding, Denmark, 17 September 2024 – Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has appointed Michael Kaalund as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company's Executive Management. Michael Kaalund will assume the position as of 1 November 2024.

Michael brings over 20 years of international leadership experience, with a strong background in finance and general management across a wide range of industries.

For the past 15 years, Michael has held CFO roles in both multinational corporations and local businesses, where he developed a comprehensive skill set in finance, IT, HR, and legal operations. His expertise in project-based industrial companies, coupled with his experience working with North European equity funds, will be instrumental as Green Hydrogen Systems navigates future financial growth.

"Michael's track record in finance, paired with his strategic leadership and experience in complex industries, makes him an ideal fit for Green Hydrogen Systems. We're excited to have him on board to drive our financial strategy as we scale our operations," says Peter Friis, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems.

With a solid foundation in the automotive and off-highway component industries, Michael has held leadership positions in various companies and sectors, notably in project-based businesses serving the wind industry. His roles have included CFO at Svendborg Brakes and Group CFO at East Metal. Additionally, Michael served as CFO and Vice President at Haarslev Industries, which manufactures process lines and equipment for the rendering industry

Media: Lene Rode, Head of Communications & External Relations, +45 4085 2619, lro@greenhydrogen.dk

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 15 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today have a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies

