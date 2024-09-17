PuzzleHR Selects Counslr as Preferred Mental Health Benefit for Client Organizations

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PuzzleHR, a leading provider of HR Solutions as a Service (HRaaS), announced its partnership with Counslr, the text-based mental health support mobile app to provide employees at PuzzleHR’s client organizations access to on-demand mental health support.

"As employers increasingly look to provide benefits that attract and retain talent, whole-person health is becoming the predominant model of employee well-being, including expanded mental health resources," said Chris Timol, PuzzleHR’s President and Co-Founder. "This partnership with Counslr ensures all of our clients are empowered to provide a holistic wellness benefit that boosts organizational output and reduces the onset of costly health conditions with access to industry-leading mental health support, 24/7/365."

Counslr was chosen by PuzzleHR for this exclusive partnership, as the need for better mental health support in the workplace grows significantly and talent retention focuses on expanded wellness benefits. Research shows that lack of mental health support severely impacts productivity, absenteeism was up 33% over 2022 and Gen Z specifically struggles with work-related burnout and wants support via robust mental health benefits.

“At Counslr, we increasingly hear more about the needs of mental health support in the workplace to help reduce rising levels of burnout, stress and other work-related mental health issues. We are thrilled to provide PuzzleHR’s client organizations with an innovative wellness benefit that helps to reach the traditionally unreachable employees who need help but don’t or can’t seek it,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “In fact, more that 84% of Counslr users today have never previously utilized their available mental health resources, and so we’re confident that Counslr will play a pivotal role in helping PuzzleHR’s client organization’s prioritize mental health in the workplace.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

