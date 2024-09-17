Global Additive Manufacturing Industry Research 2024-2031: Use of AI in 3D Printing, On-Demand Spare Products Production, and Increased Product Customization

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The additive manufacturing market is projected to reach $93.36 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2024 to 2031.



This market is driven by the rising need to produce complex parts, reduce manufacturing expenses, and minimize waste, improvements in product development and supply chains, and easy customization and bulk production using additive manufacturing.

In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the additive manufacturing market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America is attributed to factors such as the presence of key market players and the growing demand for customized 3D-printed products in the region across healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive sectors. The region is also growing in its adoption of industrialization 4.0, increasing collaborations & investments by enterprises in the development of advanced 3D printing and its materials, and supportive government initiatives.



Furthermore, the growing use of 3D printers to produce functional end-use parts, composite 3D printing, increasing use of 3D printing in regenerative medicine, and increasing spending in aerospace & defense provide a significant growth opportunity for this market. However, the restricted build size & material constraints and high pre-processing and post-processing costs may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, concerns about piracy & unauthorized distribution, scarcity of skilled professionals, high initial investment requirements, and maintaining consistent quality pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Among offerings, in 2024, the services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the additive manufacturing market. Some of the services included in the segment are additive manufacturing services, education, repair & maintenance or consulting services, and training services associated with additive manufacturing hardware and software. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of additive manufacturing, increased funding for companies in this sector, heightened interest from manufacturers in 3D printing, and the expanding number of industries utilizing additive manufacturing to enhance value-added services.



Among technologies, in 2024, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the additive manufacturing market. FDM systems allow users to adjust several process parameters, such as nozzle and build platform temperatures, build speed, layer height, and cooling fan speed. The cost efficiency, ease of utilization, use of thermoplastics, preference of major market players as compared to other technologies, and the user-friendly nature of this technology are expected to boost the growth of this segment.



Among end users, in 2024, the consumer products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the additive manufacturing market. Consumer products include categories from the fashion, eyewear, footwear, and personalized accessories sectors. These products are relatively easy to manufacture and, therefore, accelerate product development cycles. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing production of consumer electronics, increasing spending on jewelry & luxury goods, and rising demand for decorative art.

Market Insights



Factors Affecting Market Growth

Ease of Customization & Bulk Production with Additive Manufacturing Driving Market Growth

Restricted Build Sizes & Material Constraints Limiting the Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

Growing Use of 3D Printers to Produce Functional End-use Parts Generating Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Concerns About Piracy & Unauthorized Distribution Expected to Remain a Major Challenge Impacting Market Growth

Trends

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 3D Printing

On-Demand Spare Products Production

Increased Product Customization

Case Studies

Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive Industry

Additive Manufacturing in Motor Vehicle Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing in Digital Manufacturing

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

3DCeram (France)

Arcam AB (Sweden)

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Dassault Systemes SE (France)

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

voxeljet AG (Germany)

ExOne Operating LLC (U.S.)

MakerBot Industries LLC (U.S.)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

Optomec Inc. (U.S.)

Proto Labs Inc. (U.S.)

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share Analysis (2023)

Stratasys, Ltd. (U.S.)

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

Scope of the Report:

Additive Manufacturing Market Assessment-by Offering

Hardware

Software

Materials

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Composites

Other Materials

(Other materials include resins, alloys, and sandstone)

Services

Additive Manufacturing Market Assessment-by Technology

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

PolyJet

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Directed Energy Deposition (DED)

Multi Jet Fusion

Binder Jetting

LCD 3D Printing

Laser Metal Fusion (LMF)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF)

Other Technologies

(Other technologies include Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP), Selective Deposits Layer (SDL), and Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM).

Additive Manufacturing Market Assessment-by End User

Consumer Products

Consumer Electronics

Jewelry & Luxury Goods

Decorative Art

Parts & Fixtures

Healthcare

Dental

Prosthetic Printing

Prototype and 3D Models

Instrument Printing

Bioprinting Tissues and Organs

Automotive

Custom & Spare Parts

Prototyping

Mounts & Fixtures

General Manufacturing

Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing

Molds and Tools Printing

Parts & Prototype Printing

Electronics & Semiconductors

IC & PCB

Electronic Components

Aerospace & Defense

Prototype & Test Units

Body & Spare Parts

Weapon Printing

Mounts & Fixtures

Chemicals & Materials

Energy and Oil & Gas

Other End Users

(Other end users include food, fashion and clothing, architecture, and academic research)

