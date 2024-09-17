KFSHRC Drives Saudi Arabia’s Rise as Global Biotech Powerhouse





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is leading Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a global biotechnology powerhouse by pioneering advancements in genomics, biomanufacturing, and sustainable healthcare practices.

A key achievement for KFSHRC is the localization of CAR T-cell production, making it the first in Saudi Arabia to produce these therapeutic cells internally, reducing treatment costs by 80% and accelerating access to life-saving therapies. The hospital’s Genomics Centre leads in precision medicine, utilizing advanced genetic analysis to develop personalized treatments, while the Oncology Centre leverages these genomic insights to set standards in cancer care. KFSHRC researchers developed the first genetically engineered mice in the Kingdom using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology, marking another significant breakthrough in biomedical research.

KFSHRC is central to Saudi Arabia’s biotechnology ecosystem, leveraging the Kingdom’s strategic geographic location between Europe, Asia, and Africa. In collaboration with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), KFSHRC helped establish the National Biotechnology Centre to translate scientific discoveries into viable industries.

Dr. Edward Cupler, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation at KFSHRC, stated in his remarks at the C3 Summit, the Davos of Healthcare, in New York, “Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a biotechnology powerhouse is within reach, driven by KFSHRC’s pioneering innovations in CAR T-cell therapy, genomics, and AI.”

To sustain this growth, KFSHRC has developed comprehensive education and training programs in genomics, regenerative medicine, and bioinformatics to build local expertise, reduce reliance on imports, and foster biotech self-sufficiency. These efforts also include ensuring a skilled workforce that attracts global talent, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a rising biotechnology leader.

Leveraging these favorable conditions, KFSHRC is at the forefront of translating the National Biotechnology Strategy into reality.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

