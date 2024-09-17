Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Configuration Strategy Report 2024: Leapmotor C10 and Beyond - The Shift Towards Unified Cockpit-Driving Platforms in Automotive Design

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Configuration Strategy and Industry Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The evolution of the intelligent cockpit platform in the automotive industry has led to several distinct technological paths, including cockpit-only, cockpit integrated with other domains, cockpit-parking integration, cockpit-driving-parking integration, and cockpit-driving integrated central computing platforms. These advancements reflect the industry's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and optimize costs, with significant developments expected in the coming years.

Cockpit-Parking Integration: This approach, primarily targeting mid- to low-configured models, integrates parking functions into the cockpit, reducing hardware costs associated with parking controllers. With the support of high-computing power SoCs and multi-camera hardware, many mainstream suppliers are accelerating the deployment of cockpit-parking integration solutions, with mass production anticipated in 2024.

Cockpit-Driving-Parking Integration: This solution integrates cockpit functionalities with driving and parking features, particularly suitable for models equipped with L2 ADAS functions. It offers a cost-effective approach by combining multiple systems into a single platform, as seen in models like the Leapmotor C10, which uses a combination of Qualcomm and NXP chips to achieve a deep integration of cockpit and intelligent driving systems.

Cockpit-Driving Integration (Central Computing Platform): This represents a more advanced approach, aiming to unify the cockpit and driving domains into a single chip platform. This solution, expected to be realized by 2025, is being pursued by several leading suppliers, including Qualcomm and Nvidia, who are developing platforms that support high-level autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit functionalities.

High-End Cockpit AI Solutions: With the introduction of AI foundation models and high-performance computing demands, the focus is shifting towards integrating AI capabilities directly within the vehicle. These platforms are designed to support immersive experiences, 4K/8K displays, and multimodal interactions, catering to the high-end car market.

Overall, the evolution of cockpit platforms is driving significant advancements in vehicle intelligence, with various integration strategies being adopted by OEMs and suppliers. These developments are poised to enhance vehicle functionality, reduce costs, and offer more personalized and immersive user experiences.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Configuration Strategy and Development Direction

1.1 Summary of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development Trends

1.2 Cockpit Platforms and Architectures for Mainstream Layouts in 2024

1.3 Development Direction of Intelligent Cockpit Platform (1): Cockpit-only Platform

1.4 Development Direction of Intelligent Cockpit Platform (2): Layout and Trends of Cockpit-parking Integration Solution

1.5 Development Direction of Intelligent Cockpit Platform (3): Layout and Trends of Low- and Mid-level Cockpit-driving-parking Integration Solution

1.6 Development Direction of Intelligent Cockpit Platform (4): Solutions of Cockpit Integrated with Connectivity and other Functional Domains

1.7 Development Direction of Intelligent Cockpit Platform (5): Cockpit-driving integrated Central Computing Platform

1.8 Intelligent Cockpit Platform (by Type) Market Size and Penetration Rate Trends



2 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Suppliers' Solutions and Competitiveness

2.1 Development Layout and Competitiveness of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms from Major Chinese Suppliers

2.2 Development Layout and Competitiveness of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms from Major Foreign Suppliers

2.3 Latest Solutions and Main Functions of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Solutions (by Platform Category) from Major Suppliers

2.4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development and Supply Modes Evolution

2.5 Layout of Cockpit Platforms Going Overseas

2.6 Localization for Intelligent Cockpit Platforms



3 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Supporting Relationships and Development Trends of OEMs

3.1 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Supporting Relationships of Major OEMs

3.2 OEMs' Cockpit Platform Layout Planning

3.3 New Trend in OEMs' Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development (1): AI Foundation Model Applied in Cockpit

3.4 New Trend in OEMs' Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development (2): Phone-car Connection



4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Layout of OEMs

4.1 Tesla

4.2 Mercedes-Benz

4.3 BMW

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 Audi

4.6 Volvo

4.7 Ford

4.8 Stellantis

4.9 BYD

4.10 Great Wall Motor

4.11 SAIC

4.12 GAC

4.13 Geely

4.14 FAW Hongqi

4.15 BAIC

4.16 Changan Automobile

4.17 Neta Auto

4.18 Li Auto

4.19 Xpeng Motor

4.20 Xiaomi Auto

4.21 NIO

4.22 Leapmotor



5 Global Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

5.1 Harman

5.2 Visteon

5.3 FORVIA

5.4 Aptiv

5.5 Bosch

5.6 Continental

5.7 Denso

5.8 Marelli



6 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

6.1 PATEO CONNECT+

6.2 Desay SV

6.3 Hangsheng Electronics

6.4 Joyson Electronics

6.5 Huawei

6.6 ThunderSoft

6.7 Navinfo

6.8 ArcherMind Technology

6.9 Kotei Information

6.10 BICV

6.11 ADAYO

6.12ECARX

