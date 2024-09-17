Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Almanac 2025: Global Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry.
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Games, Apps, and Social Media industry, providing critical insights and data that can inform strategies for business development, product innovation, and investment decisions. The report includes detailed forecasts and market estimates, an in-depth examination of emerging technologies, and an analysis of current and future trends shaping the industry.
The report includes detailed projections on market growth, focusing on spending patterns, investment trends, and consumption forecasts over the coming years. It provides comprehensive data on industry performance, including market size, growth rates, and key performance indicators. Furthermore, it analyzes employment trends within the industry, offering insights into workforce dynamics and employment opportunities.
In addition to these key features, the report includes an industry glossary that helps readers better understand the technical language used within the sector. It also provides a curated list of industry contacts, including professional societies and associations, to facilitate networking and collaboration. In-depth profiles of leading companies in the industry, both in the U.S. and globally, are included, with information on publicly held, private, and subsidiary companies.
The report also offers contact information for key executives within the profiled companies, aiding in business development and partnership opportunities. For public companies, detailed financial summaries are provided, offering insights into company performance and market positioning. Lastly, the report includes a series of tables presenting detailed statistical data on various aspects of the industry, supporting further analysis and strategic planning.
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
Key Topics Covered:
Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry
- Introduction to the Games, Apps and Social Media Industry
- Overview of the Electronic Games Industry
- Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry
- Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 150+ Million U.S. Users, Faces Ownership Legislation
- Social Media Rakes in Global Online and Mobile Ad Revenues
- Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite
- Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales
- Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow
- The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam
- Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players
- eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports
- Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers
- Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $171 Billion Yearly
- Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems
- Gamification: Games Technology Boosts Education and Training
- Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge
- Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers
- Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses & Social Media
- The Future of Games, Apps & Social Media
Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics
- Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Internet Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2023
- Use of Different Online Platforms: 2023
- Social Media Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2023
- Home Broadband Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2023
- Smartphone Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2023
- Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2019-2024
- Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Revenue & Inventories: 2017-2022
- Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Selected Expenses: 2017-2022
- Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue U.S.: 2017-2023
- Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022
- Internet Access Technologies Compared
Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Telephone Numbers and Internet Sites
THE GAMES, APPS & SOCIAL MEDIA 200:
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Profiles on each of THE GAMES, APPS & SOCIAL MEDIA 200
Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Affiliations
- A Short Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Glossary
Companies Featured
- Alphabet Inc (Google)
- Apple Inc
- AppLovin Corporation
- Aristocrat Leisure Limited
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc
- Baidu Inc
- Bilibili Inc
- BlackBerry Limited
- Capcom Co Ltd
- DeNA Co Ltd
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd
- DraftKings Inc
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
- Embracer Group AB
- GameStop Corp
- Giant Network Group Co Ltd
- GigaMedia Limited
- Gree Inc
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
- HUYA Inc
- iEntertainment Network Inc
- International Game Technology PLC
- iQiyi Inc
- JOYY Inc
- Kantone Holdings Limited
- Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd
- Konami Holdings Corporation
- Kuaishou Technology
- LG Electronics Inc
- Light & Wonder Inc
- LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson)
- Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)
- Microsoft Corporation
- mixi Inc
- Moatable Inc
- Ncsoft Corporation
- NetEase Inc
- Netmarble Corporation
- Nexon Co Ltd
- Nintendo Co Ltd
- Nokia Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Personas Social Inc
- PINE Technology Holdings Limited
- Pinterest Inc
- Playstudios Inc
- Playtika Holding Corp
- Reddit Inc
- Roblox Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Sega Sammy Holdings Inc
- Skillz Inc
- Snap Inc (Snapchat)
- Sohu.com Limited
- Sony Group Corporation
- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
- Tencent Holdings Limited
- Twilio Inc
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- Unity Software Inc
- Vimeo Inc
- Webzen Inc
- Zuora Inc
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgkq1a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.