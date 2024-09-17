Global Beverage Cups Market Set to Reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2031, Driven by Evolving Consumer Preferences and Sustainability Focus | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage cups market is projected to witness steady growth over the next decade, with sales expected to rise from USD 5.7 billion in 2021 to USD 8.8 billion by 2031. According to industry estimates, the market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Revenue generated by beverage cups in 2021 reached USD 5.5 billion.



Key factors contributing to the market's expansion include changing consumer preferences, the increasing demand for convenience, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. Beverage cups remain essential across the food service industry, with quick-service restaurants, cafes, and convenience stores accounting for the bulk of demand. The market offers a variety of cup options, including disposable, reusable, and specialty cups for both hot and cold beverages.

The rising consumer preference for on-the-go lifestyles has further fueled demand for convenient beverage solutions, particularly in urban settings. Busy schedules and fast-paced city life have increased the popularity of quick-service restaurants and coffee shops, which heavily rely on disposable and portable beverage cups to cater to their customers.

Additionally, the global expansion of the food service industry driven by the proliferation of coffee chains, fast food outlets, and takeaway services plays a crucial role in the growth of the beverage cups market. These establishments require a consistent supply of beverage cups to meet consumer demand, ensuring steady market growth over the coming years.

“The beverage cups market is seeing dynamic growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience and sustainability. Innovations in eco-friendly materials and designs are shaping the future, catering to both environmental concerns and consumer preferences. The market's expansion reflects broader trends in packaging and consumer habits, making it a crucial sector to watch.” Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways: Beverage Cups Market

The beverage cups market is expected to witness steady growth, driven by increasing demand for on-the-go beverages and a surge in quick-service restaurants (QSRs) globally.

There is a rising trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly cups due to increasing environmental concerns and regulations. Paper and biodegradable cups are gaining traction over traditional plastic options.

Beverage cups are being increasingly used as a marketing tool with custom designs and branding, enhancing customer engagement and brand visibility.

Consumer preference for ergonomic, insulated, and spill-proof designs is shaping innovation in the beverage cups market, especially in premium and specialty beverage sectors.

The rapid growth of food and beverage delivery services and e-commerce platforms has amplified the demand for disposable cups, particularly in urban areas.

North America and Europe are leading in sustainable cup adoption, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by urbanization and increasing consumer spending on convenience products.





Key Opportunities Shaping the Consumption of Beverage Cups

1. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials

Rising Demand for Biodegradable and Compostable Cups: As environmental concerns grow, there is increasing demand for beverage cups made from biodegradable materials like paper, bamboo, and plant-based plastics.



2. Shift Toward On-the-Go Consumption

Increase in Takeout and Delivery Services: The surge in takeout services, driven by busy lifestyles and food delivery apps, is boosting demand for portable, durable beverage cups, especially for coffee, tea, and cold beverages.



3. Customization and Branding Opportunities

Personalized Beverage Cups: Custom-printed cups with logos or marketing messages are popular among cafes, restaurants, and brands looking to enhance visibility and customer engagement.



4. Health and Wellness Trends

Demand for Specialty Beverages: The rise in consumption of specialty drinks like herbal teas, smoothies, cold brew coffee, and healthy juices is driving innovation in cup design to accommodate different types of beverages.



5. Emerging Markets and Urbanization

Growth in Developing Economies: Increasing urbanization and expanding middle-class populations in developing markets are contributing to higher consumption of packaged beverages, driving demand for beverage cups in cafes, restaurants, and convenience stores.



Explore In-Depth Analysis- Click Here to Access the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/beverage-cups-market

Competitive Landscape

Huhtamäki Oyj

Cosmoplast Industrial Company (L.L.C.)

BioPak

Genpak

LLC

Dart Container Corporation

DOPLA PAP a.s.

Berry Global Inc. and others

Key Segments of Beverage Cups Market Covered in the Report

Based on Material:

Plastic

Paper

Foam

Glass

Metal



Based on Capacity:

Up to 150 ml

151 - 350 ml

351 - 500 ml

Above 500 ml

Based on End Use:

Household

Institutional

Corporates

Foodservice

Based on the Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



German Translation

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für Getränkebecher in den nächsten zehn Jahren ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen wird, wobei der Umsatz voraussichtlich von 5,7 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2021 auf 8,8 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2031 steigen wird. Nach Branchenschätzungen wird der Markt im Prognosezeitraum von 2021 bis 2031 mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % wachsen. Der Umsatz mit Getränkebechern erreichte im Jahr 2021 5,5 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Zu den Schlüsselfaktoren, die zur Expansion des Marktes beitragen, gehören sich ändernde Verbraucherpräferenzen, die steigende Nachfrage nach Bequemlichkeit und eine zunehmende Betonung der Nachhaltigkeit. Getränkebecher sind in der gesamten Gastronomie nach wie vor unverzichtbar, wobei Schnellrestaurants, Cafés und Convenience-Stores den Großteil der Nachfrage ausmachen. Der Markt bietet eine Vielzahl von Becheroptionen, darunter Einweg-, Mehrweg- und Spezialbecher für heiße und kalte Getränke.

Die steigende Präferenz der Verbraucher für einen mobilen Lebensstil hat die Nachfrage nach bequemen Getränkelösungen weiter angeheizt, insbesondere in städtischen Umgebungen. Volle Terminkalender und das schnelllebige Stadtleben haben die Beliebtheit von Schnellrestaurants und Cafés erhöht, die stark auf Einweg- und tragbare Getränkebecher angewiesen sind, um ihre Kunden zu versorgen.

Darüber hinaus spielt die globale Expansion der Gastronomiebranche, die durch die Verbreitung von Kaffeeketten, Fast-Food-Läden und Take-away-Diensten vorangetrieben wird, eine entscheidende Rolle für das Wachstum des Marktes für Getränkebecher. Diese Betriebe benötigen ein konstantes Angebot an Getränkebechern, um die Verbrauchernachfrage zu befriedigen und ein stetiges Marktwachstum in den kommenden Jahren zu gewährleisten.

"Der Markt für Getränkebecher verzeichnet ein dynamisches Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach Bequemlichkeit und Nachhaltigkeit. Innovationen bei umweltfreundlichen Materialien und Designs prägen die Zukunft und berücksichtigen sowohl Umweltbelange als auch die Vorlieben der Verbraucher. Die Expansion des Marktes spiegelt breitere Trends bei Verpackungen und Verbrauchergewohnheiten wider, was ihn zu einem wichtigen Sektor macht, den es zu beobachten gilt." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Getränkebecher

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Getränkebecher ein stetiges Wachstum verzeichnen wird, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Getränken zum Mitnehmen und einen Anstieg der Schnellrestaurants (QSRs) weltweit.

Aufgrund zunehmender Umweltbedenken und -vorschriften gibt es einen zunehmenden Trend zu nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Bechern. Papier und biologisch abbaubare Becher gewinnen gegenüber herkömmlichen Kunststoffoptionen an Bedeutung.

Getränkebecher werden zunehmend als Marketinginstrument mit individuellen Designs und Branding eingesetzt, um die Kundenbindung und die Sichtbarkeit der Marke zu verbessern.

Die Vorliebe der Verbraucher für ergonomische, isolierte und auslaufsichere Designs prägt die Innovation auf dem Markt für Getränkebecher, insbesondere im Premium- und Spezialgetränkebereich.

Das rasante Wachstum von Lieferdiensten für Lebensmittel und Getränke und E-Commerce-Plattformen hat die Nachfrage nach Einwegbechern verstärkt, insbesondere in städtischen Gebieten.

Nordamerika und Europa sind führend bei der Einführung nachhaltiger Becher, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum der am schnellsten wachsende Markt ist, der durch die Urbanisierung und die steigenden Verbraucherausgaben für Convenience-Produkte angetrieben wird.

Wichtige Chancen, die den Konsum von Getränkebechern beeinflussen

1. Nachhaltigkeit und umweltfreundliche Materialien

Steigende Nachfrage nach biologisch abbaubaren und kompostierbaren Bechern: Mit zunehmenden Umweltbedenken steigt die Nachfrage nach Getränkebechern aus biologisch abbaubaren Materialien wie Papier, Bambus und pflanzlichen Kunststoffen.



2. Verlagerung hin zum Konsum unterwegs

Zunahme von Take-away- und Lieferdiensten: Der Anstieg der Take-out-Services, angetrieben durch geschäftige Lebensstile und Essensliefer-Apps, steigert die Nachfrage nach tragbaren, langlebigen Getränkebechern, insbesondere für Kaffee, Tee und kalte Getränke.



3. Anpassungs- und Branding-Möglichkeiten

Personalisierte Getränkebecher: Individuell bedruckte Becher mit Logos oder Marketingbotschaften sind beliebt bei Cafés, Restaurants und Marken, die die Sichtbarkeit und Kundenbindung verbessern möchten.



4. Gesundheits- und Wellness-Trends

Nachfrage nach Spezialgetränken: Der steigende Konsum von Spezialgetränken wie Kräutertees, Smoothies, kalt gebrühtem Kaffee und gesunden Säften treibt die Innovation im Becherdesign voran, um verschiedene Arten von Getränken unterzubringen.



5. Schwellenländer und Urbanisierung

Wachstum in den Entwicklungsländern: Die zunehmende Urbanisierung und die wachsende Mittelschicht in den Schwellenländern tragen zu einem höheren Konsum von verpackten Getränken bei und treiben die Nachfrage nach Getränkebechern in Cafés, Restaurants und Convenience-Stores an.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Huhtamäki Oyj

Cosmoplast Industrieunternehmen (L.L.C.)

BioPak (Englisch)

Genpak

LLC

Dart Container Corporation

DOPLA PAP a.s.

Berry Global Inc. und andere

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktes für Getränkebecher, die im Bericht behandelt werden

Basierend auf dem Material:

Plastik

Papier

Schaum

Glas

Metall



Basierend auf der Kapazität:

Bis zu 150 ml

151 - 350 ml

351 - 500 ml

Über 500 ml

Basierend auf der Endverwendung:

Haushalt

Institutionell

Unternehmen

Gastronomie

Basierend auf der Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien

Ostasien

Ozeanien

Naher Osten & Afrika



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:

The global beverage packaging market is estimated to secure a valuation of USD 142.3 billion in 2024. The industry is anticipated to reach a value of USD 194.3 billion by 2034. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The growth of vending cups is driven by increased demand for convenient, single-use beverage solutions, especially in workplaces, public spaces, and retail settings, fueling expansion in automated vending machines globally.

The global paper cups market is expected to reach USD 10 billion in 2023 and is likely to record a CAGR of 4.4% between 2023 and 2033. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 14 billion by 2033.

The rising demand for bamboo cups is driven by eco-conscious consumers seeking sustainable, biodegradable alternatives to plastic, promoting environmentally friendly practices and reducing single-use waste in everyday life.

The global disposable cups market is expected to be valued at USD 11.6 billion in 2023. It is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 21.1 billion by 2033.

The United States biodegradable cups and lids market size is expected to reach USD 3,283.9 million in 2023. Over the next decade (2023 to 2033), biodegradable cup and lid sales across the United States are likely to rise at 6.0% CAGR.

The growing demand for recyclable cups is driven by increased environmental awareness, pushing businesses to adopt sustainable packaging solutions to reduce plastic waste and meet consumer expectations for eco-friendly products.

Disposable curd cups refer to single-use containers typically used to package and serve curd, a dairy product made by coagulating milk. These cups are designed to be discarded after one use, making them convenient for on-the-go consumption or short-term storage.

The global pre-made cups market is anticipated to accumulate a market value of USD 10.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to garner a valuation of USD 17 billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The demand for sanitary food and beverage packaging is rising, driven by increasing consumer awareness of hygiene, safety, and sustainability, along with stricter regulations in the food industry.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube