Fault Detection and Classification Market to Reach USD 10.01 Billion by 2032 Driven by Technological Innovations and Industry Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fault Detection and Classification Market Share was valued at USD 4.70 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 10.01 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Key Players

Some of the Major Key player in Fault Detection and classification Market offer product and offering

ADVANTEST CORPORATION (Automated Test Equipment, Fault Detection Systems)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS IoT SiteWise, AWS Fault Injection Simulator)

Applied Materials, Inc. (Producer™ Platform, Endura™ Platform for semiconductor manufacturing)

CIM Environmental Pty Ltd. (CIMScan, Environmental Monitoring Systems)

Cognex Corporation (In-Sight® Vision Systems, DataMan® Barcode Readers)

einnoSys Technologies Inc. (Embedded Fault Detection Software)

INFICON (ICS-5000® Intelligent Control System, UltraTrace® Gas Analyzers)

KILI TECHNOLOGY (AI-Based Fault Detection Solutions)

KLA Corporation (TeraScan™ for Semiconductor Defect Inspection, ICOS™ Series for Wafer Inspection)

Microsoft (Azure IoT Central, Azure Monitor for Fault Detection)

MobiDev (Custom Fault Detection Software Solutions)

OMRON Corporation (Sysmac® Studio for Machine Vision and Fault Detection)

Qualitas Technologies (Predictive Maintenance Solutions)

SAMSUNG SDS (Samsung Smart Factory, IoT-based Fault Detection)

Siemens AG (MindSphere® IoT Platform, SIMATIC® Machine Vision Systems)

Synopsys, Inc. (DesignWare® IP for Fault Detection in Semiconductors)

Teradyne Inc. (TestStation™ Automatic Test Equipment)

tokyo Electron Limited (Tactras™ for Semiconductor Inspection, ACT™ Series for Defect Detection)

Proactive Maintenance and Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Fault Detection and Classification Market.

The Fault Detection and Classification market is driven by the growing complexity of industrial systems and the importance of proactive maintenance. With the increase in automation in industries, the demand for real-time monitoring and fault detection systems is on the rise to maintain operational efficiency and safety. This need is especially high in industries like automotive, electronics, and manufacturing, where the expense of equipment failure or downtime can be substantial. Advancements in sensor technology, data analytics, and machine learning are strengthening the effectiveness of FDC systems by improving their ability to detect and resolve potential problems early on. It is essential for these technologies to continuously evolve to meet the increasing demand for accurate and dependable fault detection solutions in a variety of applications.

Innovative Machine Learning Model Enhances Predictive Maintenance for Solar PV Plants

Recent advancements in predictive maintenance for large-scale solar PV plants have been revolutionized by a novel machine-learning model developed by researchers from Malaysia and Thailand. This model combines K-Means clustering and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) techniques to overcome the limitations of traditional maintenance systems. By clustering electrical current and environmental data, K-Means identifies typical behaviors, while LSTM, trained on historical data, detects anomalies with a root mean square error (RMSE) of 0.7766, outperforming the ANN benchmark. This innovation is pivotal for the Fault Detection and Classification market, aligning with the growing demand for advanced maintenance solutions in renewable energy.

Hardware Dominates Fault Detection and Classification Market; Electronics and Semiconductor Industries Lead Demand

The hardware sector dominated the Fault Detection and Classification market in 2023, making up 60% of overall earnings. Hardware components like sensors, controllers, and diagnostic tools are essential for fault detection systems to operate effectively. These parts are crucial for tracking the performance of equipment, collecting data, and conducting analysis in real-time. Advancements in sensor technology and the rising demand for dependable fault detection solutions in industries like automotive, electronics, and manufacturing are fueling the growth of the hardware sector.

In 2023, the electronics and semiconductor sector maintained a leading market share of 31%. The increasing complexity of electronic components and semiconductor manufacturing processes is pushing this industry to require more advanced fault detection systems. Major companies like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices offer advanced solutions to improve the precision and dependability of fault detection systems. Texas Instruments' LMV321 and Analog Devices' ADXL345 are product examples that enhance the precision of fault detection. Furthermore, Applied Materials and ASML are using FDC technologies to improve manufacturing efficiency and decrease defects in semiconductor production.

Asia-Pacific Leads Fault Detection and Classification Market Growth; North America Follows with Advanced Innovations.

In the Fault Detection and Classification market, Asia-Pacific became the region with the highest growth rate in 2023, accounting for 36% of revenue. The strong industrial foundation, rapid tech progress, and growing investment in automation and smart technologies are fueling the region's development. Nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this trend, making notable investments in manufacturing plants and innovations in electronics and semiconductor technologies. China's drive towards Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, Japan's attention to automotive innovations, and South Korea's priority on semiconductor production are all helping fuel the strong growth in the region.

The Fault Detection and Classification market in North America is rapidly expanding due to advancements in technology and substantial investments in automation and predictive maintenance. The United States and Canada are at the forefront in implementing advanced FDC systems to improve efficiency and safety. General Electric and Honeywell are leading the way by incorporating advanced fault detection technologies into their industrial equipment. GE's Predix platform and Honeywell's Forge platform are instances of creative solutions that help in the region's market leadership.

Key Segments:

By Fault Type

Dimensional Fault

Surface Defects

Contamination Faults

Process Variability

Others

By Technique/Technology

Sensor Data Analysis

Statistical Methods

Machine Learning Algorithm

Others

By Offering

Software

Hardware Cameras Cameras, by format Area scan cameras Line scan cameras Cameras, by frame rate Sensors CCD sensor CMOS sensors CMOS sensor Frame Grabbers Optics Processors

Services

By Application

Manufacturing Assembly Verification Flaw Detection Fabrication Inspection

Packaging Grading Label Validation Container/Packaging Inspection



By End User

Automotive

Electronic and semiconductor

Metals & machinery

Food & packaging

Pharmaceuticals

Recent Development

In March 2023, Samsung SDS launched an AI-powered FDC solution for transportation. The solution is designed to help transportation companies detect and classify faults in vehicles & infrastructure, improving safety and efficiency.

In August 2023, Synopsys, Inc. launched Synopsys Software Risk Manager, a powerful new application security posture management (ASPM) solution. Software Risk Manager enables security and development teams to simplify, align and streamline their application security testing across projects, teams and application security testing (AST) tools.

Key Takeaways

The Fault Detection and Classification market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various industries.

The hardware segment continues to dominate, while the electronics and semiconductor industries lead in end-user adoption.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with North America maintaining its dominance through technological innovation and investment.

Highlight the ongoing advancements and commitment to improving fault detection solutions.

