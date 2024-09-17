Cell Expansion Market Size to Reach USD 40.1 billion, Advancing at a CAGR of 12.1% by 2034: Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell expansion market (세포 확장 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2024 to 2034. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for cell expansion is estimated to reach US$ 40.1 billion by the end of 2034.

AI and ML are revolutionizing cell expansion processes by optimizing culture conditions, predicting cell behavior, and enhancing process efficiency. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and decision-making, leading to improved outcomes and reduced costs.

The shift towards decentralized healthcare and point-of-care treatments drives the development of portable and easy-to-use cell expansion technologies. POC applications offer opportunities for rapid diagnosis and personalized therapies, revolutionizing healthcare delivery.

Collaboration between industry, academia, and government institutions fosters innovation and accelerates the translation of research into commercial products. Strategic partnerships facilitate knowledge exchange, resource sharing, and collective efforts to address complex challenges in cell expansion technology.

Cell Expansion Market: Competitive Landscape

In the dynamic landscape of the cell expansion market, competition thrives among key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Miltenyi Biotec, and Merck KGaA.

These industry leaders leverage cutting-edge technologies to develop innovative cell expansion systems, including bioreactors, microcarriers, and culture media. Merging players like Lonza Group and STEMCELL Technologies intensify competition by focusing on niche markets and customized solutions.

Market expansion strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, further fuel the competitive environment. With a growing emphasis on regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies, companies strive to differentiate themselves through product quality, scalability, and regulatory compliance, driving innovation and market evolution. Some prominent players are as follows:

CellGenix GmbH

Corning Inc.

Eppendorf AG

HiMedia Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Terumo Corporation

Merck Millipore (Merck KGaA)

Miltenyi Biotec

Octane Biotech Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems)

Takara Bio Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

PeproTec

Product Portfolio

CellGenix GmbH pioneers in clinical-grade cell culture solutions, offering premium-grade cytokines and serum-free media for cell therapy and biotechnology. With stringent quality control and expertise, CellGenix ensures optimal conditions for cell growth, advancing research and therapy development globally.

Corning Inc. leads in innovative labware solutions, providing high-quality glassware, plastics, and cell culture surfaces. Their advanced products, backed by scientific rigor, empower researchers worldwide to achieve breakthroughs in life sciences, drug discovery, and biotechnology with reliability and precision.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Stem cells, including adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and embryonic stem cells, dominate the cell expansion market.

Bioreactors emerge as the leading product type segment in the cell expansion market, facilitating scalable cell culture and bioprocessing solutions.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies lead the cell expansion market, leveraging advanced technologies for drug development and regenerative therapies.

Cell Expansion Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives demand for cell-based therapies, fueling market growth.

Technological advancements in cell culture techniques and bioprocessing accelerate innovation in cell expansion solutions.

Growing investments in regenerative medicine and personalized healthcare propel market expansion.

Favorable government initiatives and regulatory reforms promote research and development in the cell expansion sector.

Rising awareness about the potential of cell therapies and their efficacy in treating various medical conditions boosts market adoption and investment.

Global Cell Expansion Market (Mercado de expansión celular): Regional Profile

In North America , particularly the United States, robust government support and significant investments in biotechnology foster market growth. The presence of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Corning, Inc. amplifies technological innovation and drives market expansion.

, particularly the United States, robust government support and significant investments in biotechnology foster market growth. The presence of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Corning, Inc. amplifies technological innovation and drives market expansion. A well-established healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases further propel demand for cell-based therapies, augmenting market growth.

Europe , led by countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, boasts a flourishing biopharmaceutical sector and stringent regulatory frameworks, ensuring product quality and safety.

, led by countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, boasts a flourishing biopharmaceutical sector and stringent regulatory frameworks, ensuring product quality and safety. Companies like Sartorius AG and Eppendorf AG dominate the landscape, offering advanced cell culture solutions and bioprocessing technologies. Collaborations between academia and industry accelerate research and development efforts, positioning Europe as a key player in the global cell expansion market.

In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea witness rapid market expansion fueled by growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of cell-based therapies.

region, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea witness rapid market expansion fueled by growing investments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of cell-based therapies. Emerging players like Lonza Group and Miltenyi Biotec capitalize on the region's burgeoning biotechnology sector, catering to the escalating demand for cell expansion technologies. Favorable regulatory reforms and rising awareness regarding personalized medicine drive market growth, positioning Asia Pacific as a lucrative market for cell expansion solutions.

Cell Expansion Market: Key Segments

By Cell Type

Human Cells

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal Cells

By Product Type

Instruments

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion

Consumables

Reagents

Media

Sera

Disposables

Bioreactor Accessories

Tissue Culture Flasks

Others

By End User

Hospitals

CMOs & CROs

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

