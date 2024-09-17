2024 Database of 1,200 Europe's Largest Real Estate Investors: Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate, REITs and Pension Funds

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors Europe [2024 Update]" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This directory includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe.

Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus), link to purchase profile and assets under management if available, contact details, management board, etc.

Suitable for serial letters: The list contains columns for formal salutation, title, first and last name of the management.

List of 3 large real estate investors in Europe

The list of European real estate investors includes the major investors in European real estate markets. Below we present three exciting investors from the list.

1. Deka Immobilien (Frankfurt, Germany)

One of the leading pan-European and also globally active real estate investors is Deka Immobilien, which is part of the investment arm of the German savings banks. The German investor focuses on office, retail, logistics and hotel properties. The investments also focus on a sustainability effect: for example, attention is paid to "green building" certifications. The owned building "The Edge" is certified by BREEAM with Outstanding and is even energy positive due to solar panels & Co. Overall, the company is one of the most relevant real estate investors in Europe.

Update 2022: In 2022, assets under management stand at over 50 billion euros; there are more than 580 properties in the portfolio.

2. Amundi Real Estate (Paris, France)

Amundi is a French asset manager that manages over 40 billion euros in client assets through its Real Estate division and owns more than 1100 properties. The Real Estate subsidiary was founded in 1979 and is one of the top players in the European office real estate market. The asset manager owns hundreds of properties in Paris alone. In addition to office properties, the portfolio also includes retail properties and residential buildings. These include landmark properties such as Avenue de l'Opera, which with its 6900sqm was added to the portfolio in 2016 - in the direct vicinity of the Louvre.

Update 2023: The investor recently established ACREL II, a new €600 million loan fund for commercial real estate. The fund will specifically target real estate-backed debt instruments with core or core-plus quality risk profiles and invest in the eurozone.

3. Aroundtown (Luxembourg)

Another exciting real estate investor in Europe is Aroundtown SA, which invests in commercial and residential properties. The residential portfolio is managed through its subsidiary Grand City Properties. The portfolio includes properties with an area of more than 10 million sqm; the annual rent is more than one billion euros. Aroundtown invests primarily in Germany and the Netherlands and has become a cornerstone for real estate investors in Europe over the years.

Update 2024: Aroundtown continues to be an active and successful player on the real estate market. An office building in Frankfurt am Main with around 4,000 m of space was recently let on a long-term lease to a renowned institution. The leased building meets high environmental standards and has been awarded the BREEAM certificate.

Database of European property investment firms

Our team observes and analyses the European real estate market to offer this unique product: a database of the top 1200 real estate investors in the European market. the overview is downloadable as an Excel file and helps the clients sell properties and attract new customers. By purchasing this list you will get a unique and comprehensive list of the most important real estate buyers.

Players from Germany, Europe and the rest of the world

As part of the research for the list, we analyse all real estate transactions in Europe: who buys which properties in which asset classes? Where are these investors still active? Thus, the list contains mainly investors from Germany and neighbouring countries, as well as real estate buyers from Asia, the Middle East, and the USA. American investors, for example, are particularly active in Spain and the UK. Investors from Northern Europe often focus on the Scandinavian region. Interestingly, many South African investors specialise in the Eastern European market (Serbia, Poland, Croatia, etc.). The listed investors come from all over the world, but have one thing in common: they actively buy real estate in Europe.

The list contains the most important data points

Once you have downloaded the list as an Excel file, a treasure trove of data opens up to you, helping you to find the right buyers for your properties or suitable new customers in Europe. Basically, each entry contains the company name, the website URL and contact details such as the corresponding e-mail and postal address. The additional data helps to identify the right investors. Therefore, the asset classes in which investments are made are listed. Further columns help to define the exact geographical focus (which countries, which regions).

Identification: Property buyers, New customers, Analyse markets

Customers use the lists for three major areas: finding suitable prospects, acquiring new customers and detailed market analysis and research. Through a lot of data points, we enable the clients to identify and approach the optimal potential buyers for properties throughout Europe. In addition, the list is ideally suited for identifying and approaching potential new customers: the listed companies are Europe's largest real estate owners and therefore exciting "leads". In addition, the list helps to identify the most important players in the respective markets and to conduct sound market research.

Where are they located?

Real estate investment firms from Europe can be found in several countries. Many investors have their headquarters in the UK, Northern Europe, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Benelux, France and Spain. But, of course, every country in Europe has its own national real estate investors. The extensive list covers more than 1200 active investors in Europe. Besides the investors from the map below, also many investors from the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Canada are active in Europe - and thereby part of the list.

These investor types are included in the list:

Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds

Foundations

These property types are purchased:

Residential real estate

Office properties

Retail real estate

Logistics real estate

Light industrial real estate

Hotel real estate

Data center

Parking garages

Nursing homes

Investors in the list are interested in:

Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals

Debt investments

Included columns in the directory

Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.)

Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7k11g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.