2024 Database of Germany's Largest 1,000 Architects & Architectural Offices

Contains the most relevant German architectural offices including contact details and names of management. Identification and classification of architects in cooperation with experienced architecture firm.

Directory of the largest architecture firms in Germany

This list of the most important architects in Germany offers the unique possibility to get access to the biggest architecture offices in Germany with just one click. You save yourself hours of research in the run-up to contacting them and can start directly with the approach. The overview includes industry giants such as Barkow Leibinger and Nickl & Partner and is regularly updated by an experienced research team.

The list is popular with both industry experts and newcomers alike, because it ensures transparency in the architectural scene, which is difficult to navigate. Within one year after purchase, you will receive updates and extensions to the list free of charge by e-mail. Lead generation has never been so easy.

What makes German architectural offices stand out?

This list of the greatest architects in Germany was compiled in co-operation with an experienced architectural firm. Winning competitions, order volume, size of the office and other distinguishing features have been incorporated into the list.

What the list is suitable for

The list of top architects can be used in different ways. In general, the list is perfectly suited for gaining relevant contacts in Germany's architectural industry. Whether it is for announcing a competition, selling services or offering special building materials: the list of architects is the optimal starting point. The list is also a source of relevant contacts for service providers in the construction industry - such as PV installers or wallbox installers - as architects are usually in close contact with clients and contracting authorities. Architectural software can also be perfectly offered through the directory of major architects.

The top 5 architecture firms in Germany:

1. Behnisch Architekten Partnerschaft mbB - architecture worldwide from Stuttgart

Behnisch Architekten was founded in 1989 by Stefan Behnisch, the son of Gunter Behnisch, who designed the Munich Olympic site and the Olympic Stadium in the 1970s. In addition to its headquarters in Stuttgart, Behnisch Architekten has offices in Munich, Weimar, Los Angeles and Boston. The architectural firm employs around 100 people at its locations. The company is managed by Stefan Behnisch and his partners. Well-known Behnisch projects in Germany include the Marco Polo Tower and Unilever Haus in Hamburg's HafenCity and the Ozeaneum in Stralsund.

Update 2023: The renowned architecture firm has recently been increasingly involved in projects in the education sector, designing the Ludwig Weber School (Frankfurt), the Franco-German School (Buc) and an elementary school in Munich's Creative Quarter, among others.

2. Bruckner & Bruckner Architects in Tischenreuth (Upper Palatinate)

Bruckner & Bruckner Architekten is a real family business. In 1972 Klaus-Peter Bruckner founded an engineering office in Tischenreuth. Today, the company is continued as an architectural office by his sons Peter and Christian. With more than 60 employees, Bruckner & Bruckner Architekten plans and designs construction projects, mainly in Bavaria with a regional focus on the Upper Palatinate and Franconia. In addition to the main office, Bruckner & Bruckner Architekten has another office in Wurzburg. Conversions - partly with change of use - are a specialty of the office. Among others, the projects Kulturspeicher Wurzburg, Heizkraftwerk Wurzburg and Schloss Hohenkammer stand for this.

Update 2024: The dilapidated "Sinnflut" thermal spa in Bad Bruckenau is to be closed; the red figures were too enormous. Now the renowned architectural firm Bruckner & Bruckner has presented the designs for the new thermal baths. The expected costs amount to around 30 million euros.

3. gmp International GmbH - architecture from Hamburg with a global focus

gmp is a German architectural heavyweight. With almost 600 employees, the architectural firm is also one of the major international players. gmp stands for the two founders Meinhard von Gerkan and Volkwin Marg and their partners. Founded in 1965, gmp can now look back on almost 60 years of architectural history. Apart from Hamburg, gmp is represented in Berlin, Aachen, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hanoi. Infrastructure projects and commercial buildings are the focus of gmp's work. Well-known gmp buildings include the former Berlin-Tegel Airport, Berlin Central Station, the Tianjin Grand Theater and Munich's Isar Philharmonic Hall.

4. ingenhoven architects gmbh - architecture from dusseldorf

In 1985, German architect Christoph Ingenhoven founded an architecture firm in Dusseldorf. He led the company's fortunes as owner until 2019, when he sold the office to the Swiss energy company BKW Energie AG. However, he continues to play a significant role at ingenhoven architects as managing director, chairman and design principal. The architectural firm employs around 100 people and has presented and realized numerous award-winning building concepts over more than three decades. Its best-known projects include the RWE Tower in Essen, the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg and the Marina One high-rise complex in Singapore.

5. Sauerbruch Hutton Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH in Berlin

The architectural firm Sauerbruch Hutton was founded in 1989 in London by the British Louisa Hutton and the German Matthias Sauerbruch. Later they moved the headquarters to the German capital. The founding couple is still active as managing directors. In addition, the office is supported by a number of other partners and associates. Sauerbruch Hutton employs around 120 people. Prominent buildings under the direction of Sauerbruch Hutton include the Brandhorst Museum in Munich's Maxvorstadt district, the GSW high-rise in Berlin, the KfW Westarkade in Frankfurt/Main, the Federal Environment Agency in Dessau and the experimenta Science Center in Heilbronn.

