Draganfly and Nightingale Security Selected by Fortune 25 Oil and Gas Company to Develop Autonomous Drone-in-a-Box Remote Sensing Solution

Saskatoon, SK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, along with Nightingale Security, a leader in robotic aerial security, have been selected by a major oil and gas company to develop a fully automated UAS solution for infrastructure monitoring. This project marks a significant step in leveraging advanced UAS remote sensing technology to enhance operational efficiency and safety in the oil and gas sector.

The integrated solution will feature the Draganfly APEX, an advanced UAV platform designed for robust performance with a variety of payloads and peripherals. Equipped with a custom sensor package, the solution will incorporate Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectroscopy (TDLAS), thermal, and RGB sensors. This combination will allow real-time monitoring of critical infrastructure, enabling detection of leaks, emissions, and structural abnormalities with high precision.

The first phase of this project involving sensor validation and selection has been completed, with demonstration and in-field testing to occur through the end of the year. As part of future phases of the project, the Draganfly APEX will integrate with Nightingale Security’s innovative Drone in a Box flight software, leveraging Nightingale’s industry-leading automation developed for security applications, to deliver a fully automated advanced remote sensing system. This integration will enable the oil and gas company to monitor infrastructure in remote, hazardous, and RF-challenged environments, ensuring continuous surveillance and quick response to potential issues.

Jack Wu, CEO of Nightingale Security, commented, "Our mission at Nightingale has always been to deliver real-time situational awareness and to focus on Drone as a First Responder (DFR). Partnering with Draganfly allows us to focus on our DFR missions while delivering an advanced remote sensing solution by integrating their APEX drone with our base station that enables autonomous operation. The combined solution will drive innovation in critical infrastructure monitoring. Together, we are not only improving operational oversight but also empowering industries to reduce risks and ensure safety in even the most challenging environments."

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Nightingale Security on this transformative project. The integration of the Draganfly Apex with this custom sensor suite and Nightingale’s innovative Drone in a Box capabilities underscores the versatility and reliability of our platform in tackling some of the most complex industrial challenges. This solution will not only streamline infrastructure monitoring but also enhance safety and environmental compliance."

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and serve their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About Nightingale Security

Nightingale Security specializes in autonomous drone systems for security and surveillance, providing cutting-edge technology to safeguard assets and infrastructure around the globe. Their fully autonomous drone-in-a-box system offers continuous monitoring and rapid response capabilities.

