Brixton Metals Provides Initial Assay Results from its Maiden Drill Program at the Cirque Cu-Mo Porphyry Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce its third drill hole results of the 2024 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with 16 large scale exploration target areas identified. Brixton is operating with two diamond drills and will continue drilling until the end of the season.

Brixton Metals’ maiden drill program at the Cirque Target has intercepted broad zones of Cu-Mo porphyry style mineralization starting from surface, including: Hole THN24-292 returned: 87.00m of 0.26% CuEq including 28.50m of 0.29% CuEq Hole THN24-293 returned: 37.50m of 0.28% CuEq within 425.50m of 0.16% CuEq Drilling has targeted a potassic alteration zone with chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization at surface, located within a larger 3.6 km x 1.6 km area of phyllic to potassic alteration. The Cirque Porphyry Target is located approximately 3 km NE of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, on trend along the Camp Creek fault. Geological mapping in 2024 has identified additional areas of porphyry style alteration along this trend.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “The initial drill holes at Cirque have significantly enhanced our understanding of this early-stage drill target. The presence of porphyry style mineralization and alteration is highly encouraging and gives us a strong foundation to build on as we continue to explore and advance this target.”

Project Geologist Leanne Hawkins Highlights the Cirque Target, Thorn Project:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnXFv7BYMeI

Figure 1. Thorn Project Location Map with Copper Geochemistry.





Table 1. Select Assay Intervals for Initial Drilling at the Cirque Porphyry Target.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) THN24-292 14.75 401.00 386.25 0.10 0.04 1.81 47 0.16 including 126.00 213.00 87.00 0.20 0.04 2.61 34 0.26 including 135.00 163.50 28.50 0.23 0.03 3.22 30 0.29 including 135.00 145.50 10.50 0.37 0.04 5.22 36 0.44 THN24-293 8.40 433.90 425.50 0.11 0.02 1.76 42 0.16 including 144.00 335.50 191.50 0.14 0.02 1.91 51 0.19 including 145.50 223.50 78.00 0.19 0.02 2.37 34 0.23 including 189.00 226.50 37.50 0.24 0.02 2.79 39 0.28 THN24-295 556.50 787.00 230.50 0.05 0.02 2.67 20 0.09 including 664.50 704.00 39.50 0.09 0.04 6.28 35 0.18 including 667.50 686.10 18.60 0.09 0.05 9.81 33 0.22 including 667.50 677.30 9.80 0.10 0.06 14.69 58 0.30



HQ size core samples were cut in half and sampled predominantly at 1.5m intervals. Assay values are weighted averages. The true width of the mineralized intervals has not yet been determined.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) is calculated based on US$ 4.02/lb Cu, US$ 2105.6/oz Au, US$ 25.16/oz Ag, $US 20.99/lb Mo. These prices represent the approximate metal prices and calculations assume 95% metal recoveries.

CuEq % = (Cu % + (0.764486* Au g/t) + (0.009134 * Ag g/t) + (0.000523 * Mo ppm)) * 0.95

Cirque Porphyry Target Mineralization at Thorn Project: https://youtu.be/EsqYbZBTz4I

Figure 2. Plan Map for the Cirque Porphyry Target.





Figure 3. Cross-Section for the Cirque Porphyry Target.





Project Geologist Leanne Hawkins on 2024 Exploration at Cirque Target, Thorn Project:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rX77R_OoNEQ

Technical Discussion

The Cirque Porphyry Target is located approximately 3 km northeast of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and was first explored in 1965 by Julian Mining with an eight-hole diamond drill program totaling 898 meters. The 1965 drilling outlined copper-molybdenum mineralization over a 600 m x 300 m area with no further drilling completed since. The drilled area lies within a larger 3.6 km x 1.6 km alteration zone consisting of phyllic to potassic assemblages.

Similar to the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, intrusions at Cirque are Late Cretaceous in age and are on trend to the northeast along the Camp Creek fault. Evidence of porphyry style veins intruding the Windy Table volcanics suggests that the Cirque system is younger than the Camp Creek porphyry center where the same Windy Table volcanic stratigraphy unconformably overlies Camp Creek porphyry units. Along this trend, additional areas with porphyry-style alteration have been identified during the 2024 field season. With porphyry deposits often occurring in clusters or alignments, further geological mapping, rock sampling, and hyperspectral scanning of core and rock chips will continue along this prospective corridor during the remainder of the field season.

To date, the 2024 drilling at Cirque has consisted of four diamond drill holes totaling 2,704 meters with all four holes intersecting porphyry-style Cu-Mo mineralization. Results for the first three holes are discussed below with results currently pending for THN24-299.

THN24-292 was designed to test under chalcopyrite and molybdenite mineralization identified at surface within potassium feldspar altered volcanics of the Windy Table Group. THN24-292 was collared at an azimuth of 311.5 degrees with a dip of -80.0 degrees to a total depth of 605.00m. The top of hole is dominated by a transitional magmatic-hydrothermal monzodiorite-cemented breccia with clasts of intermediate to felsic volcanic tuffs. Breccia infill comprises chalcopyrite-pyrite-magnetite-actinolite-calcite with orthoclase alteration halos, which is cut by later chalcopyrite-pyrite-molybdenite veinlets. At 211.82m the hole transitions into a potassium feldspar-biotite altered crowded monzodiorite with disseminated pyrite-chalcopyrite and rare quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite-biotite veins. The crowded porphyry is intruded by a sericite altered megacrystic monzonite porphyry at 339.48m with sparse disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite-molybdenite. All units are cut by post-mineral intermediate to felsic dykes.

Figure 4. Photos of Mineralized HQ-Sized Drill Core from THN24-292





THN24-293 was collared 70 meters to the southwest of THN24-292 at an azimuth of 118.0 degrees with a dip of -66.0 degrees to a total depth of 605.00m targeting surface porphyry style mineralization. Similar to THN24-292, the top of Hole 293 intersected the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia, the host of stronger mineralization, before transitioning into the crowded monzodiorite at 227.55m which is intruded by the late-mineral megacrystic monzonite porphyry at 354.05m.

Figure 5. Photos of Mineralized HQ-Sized Drill Core from THN24-293.





THN24-295 was collared 860 meters SSE of THN24-293 at an azimuth of 309.5 degrees with a dip of -72.8 degrees to a total depth of 808.00m. The objective of THN24-295 was to step-out to the southeast along the interpreted trend of porphyry mineralization. Hole 295 intersected a sericite altered crowded quartz monzonite porphyry which is intruded by the megacrystic monzonite starting at 547.55m. Both porphyries host pyrite and lesser chalcopyrite mineralization observed as disseminations and within quartz veins and are cut by post-mineral intermediate to felsic dykes.

Figure 6. Photos of Mineralized HQ-Sized Drill Core from THN24-295.





The Cirque Porphyry Target sits within a broader 60-kilometer-long northwest trending belt of Late Cretaceous intrusions that span across the Thorn Project and the presence of porphyry-style mineralization at Cirque illustrates the potential for additional mineralized systems at Thorn. At this time, the strongest mineralization identified at the Cirque Target has been observed in the transitional-magmatic-hydrothermal breccia intersected in THN24-292 and THN24-293. Further work will aim to identify higher-grade portions of the breccia, the extents of this unit, and determine whether other mineralized intrusions exist within the larger 3.6 km x 1.6 km alteration zone found at the Cirque Copper Porphyry Target.

Table 2. Collar Information for THN24-292, THN24-293, and THN24-295.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN24-292 631317 6493015 1312 311.5 -80.0 605.00 THN24-293 631258 6492978 1330 118.0 -66.0 605.00 THN24-295 631717 6492243 1437 309.5 -72.8 808.00



Table 3. 2024 Drilling Progress Report as of September 15, 2024: Meters Drilled: 12500.40m.

Target Hole ID Depth (m) Status Camp Creek (m): 5649 Camp Creek THN24-290 1564 Released July 25, 2024 Camp Creek THN24-291 1523 Released August 6, 2024 Camp Creek THN24-294 1553 Assays Pending Camp Creek THN24-297 251 Assays Pending Camp Creek THN24-307 758 Actively Drilling Cirque (m): 2704 Cirque THN24-292 605 Current Release Cirque THN24-293 605 Current Release Cirque THN24-295 808 Current Release Cirque THN24-299 686 Assays Pending Trapper (m): 2695.40 Trapper THN24-300 260 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-301 249 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-302 185 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-303 522 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-304 291 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-305 40.4 Abandoned Hole Trapper THN24-306 154 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-308 303 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-309 255 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-310 266 Assays Pending Trapper THN24-311 170 Assays Pending North Target (m): 1452 North Target THN24-296 530 Assays Pending North Target THN24-298 665 Assays Pending North Target THN24-312 257 Actively Drilling



Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.5m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon or Langley, British Columbia depending on available lab capacity. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Daniel Guestrin, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Guestrin has verified the referenced data and analytical results disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

