2024 Database of Germany's Largest 1,000 Interior Designers & Interior Architects

The database includes detailed information on the 1,000 largest interior design firms in Germany, featuring the following valuable data points:

Names of Offices : The official name of each interior design firm.

: The official name of each interior design firm. Address : Complete address details, including county and state.

: Complete address details, including county and state. E-mail Address : General email contact for the office.

: General email contact for the office. Phone Number : Main contact phone number for the firm.

: Main contact phone number for the firm. URL : The website address for each firm.

: The website address for each firm. Owner/Managing Director : Name of the owner or managing director, including salutation.

: Name of the owner or managing director, including salutation. Suitable for Serial Letters: The list includes columns for formal salutation, title, first name, and surname of the management, making it ideal for personalized mailings and communication.













List of 5 large interior designers in Germany

5 major interior design firms from Germany are presented that are part of the list of the 1,000 largest interior design firms in the country. The presentation of the offices illustrates the diversity in the industry and gives a first impression about the companies you will find in the list.

1. brucknerinnen (bruckner architects GmbH) - Munich

The Brucknerinnen are part of the Munich-based architectural firm Bruckner Architekten GmbH and have made a name for themselves in Munich and beyond. In addition to gastronomy and hotel concepts, the office also specializes in the design of modern offices and working environments. The design of future-oriented interiors is expressed by the Munich-based firm not only in design but also, in particular, in the implementation of sustainable concepts. Among the references of the Brucknerinnen counts for example the office building of Google in Munich with 3,000 square meters or the ROOMERS hotel in Munich.

Update 2024: The traditional lido "Mannheimer Lido" on the Rhine is repeatedly affected by annual flooding. Bruckner, which won an architectural competition, is now in charge of redesigning the site.

2. Susanne Kaiser ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGN - Berlin

Susanne Kaiser from Berlin attracts a lot of attention with her hotel and restaurant designs. Her concepts are regularly highlighted by the trade press and her reference projects illustrate her strength in the segment. But also in the areas of office, retail, private, vacation home and wellness, the interior design office from Berlin has already been able to accompany and shape numerous projects.

3. Philipp Mainzer Office for Architecture and Design - Frankfurt am Main

When it comes to retail design, Philipp Mainzer's Frankfurt office is one of the most renowned in Germany and Europe. For example, some stores of the fashion brand CLOSED were designed. But Philipp Mainzer does not only feel at home in the retail segment. Office, hospitality and residential worlds are also designed by the prestigious office from Frankfurt.

4. TH2 Torsten Hallmann INTERIOR DESIGN - Hamburg

Since 2001 Torsten Hallmann and Thorsten Eim lead the office TH2 Torsten Hallmann Interiors, which ranks among the most well-known interior design offices in Germany. The Hamburg-based firm has a presence throughout Germany and beyond and primarily designs concepts for living environments and hospitality.

5. dittmar & friends GmbH - Berlin

Dittmar+ friends is an interior design agency from Berlin, which is particularly active in the areas of office design and retail design. But also other areas such as exhibition design, hospitality design and residential design are covered by the Berliners. A special feature of the agency is the in-house workshop, which allows a direct implementation of the concepts.

