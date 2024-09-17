Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

17 September 2024



Company Announcement number 67/2024

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds


Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
3.50 %23SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2056
3.00 %22SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2046


The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bonds will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 and 20 years, respectively.

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus shortly.


The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

