2024 Database of the Largest 800 European Office Real Estate Investors

This includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire office real estate in Europe.

Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus), link to purchase profile and assets under management if available, contact details, management board, etc.

Suitable for serial letters: list contains columns for formal salutation, title, first and last name of the management.

List of 3 office real estate investors in Europe

Office real estate is an important sector of the real estate industry. Whether as an office building or as a mixed-use concept. In the list of the largest office real estate investors we have collected the most important ones.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (Luxembourg/Luxembourg)

CORESTATE is a real estate investor based in Luxembourg with a branch office in Frankfurt am Main. The company manages assets of 27, 4 billion euros and has 300 professionals and over 70,000 retail clients. CORESTATE is active in several real estate sectors, including investing in office properties. CORESTATE focuses on core, core+, and value-add properties with an individual property value of 10 million euros or more.

Update 2023: The real estate investment giant is currently facing not only hard times, but even the threat of bankruptcy. The beleaguered Corestate shares were already in free fall last year and have now sunk to a new record low of EUR 0.28.

Alstria Office REIT AG (Hamburg/Germany)

Alstria AG is a leading manager and investor of office real estate in Germany. The company owns office properties in many major German cities, such as Hamburg, Frankfurt or Berlin. Alstria is a publicly listed stock corporation organized as a legal form of a REIT. An exemplary investment is located at Platz der Einheit 1 in Frankfurt am Main with a rental area of 30,400 m and a market value of 1.9 billion euros.

Update 2024: HCOB (Hamburg Commercial Bank AG) is refinancing a portfolio of eight office properties totaling EUR 100 million for Alstria. Specifically, this involves a total area of almost 70,000 m2, which is located in Hamburg, Berlin, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf and is let on medium to long-term leases.

Allianz Real Estate GmbH (Munich/Germany)

Allianz Real Estate is the real estate arm of Allianz SE based in Munich. The company invests in high-quality office and retail properties in Europe, the USA and Asia. Allianz Real Estate invests in core and value-add real estate with a minimum market value of 100 million euros. In addition, the company invests in funds with a minimum of 100 million euros. An exemplary investment is the Tour Cristal skyscraper in Paris.

These investor types are included in the list:

Investment managers

Real estate companies

Project developers with portfolio acquisition

Private equity investors

REITs

Pension funds

Foundations

These property types are purchased:

Office Building

Mixed-Use Office Properties

Office real estate portfolios

High-rise buildings with predominant office use

Office parks

Investors in the list are interested in:

Core Real Estate

Value add real estate

Sales-and-Leaseback

Trophy real estate

Distressed Assets

Project developments and forward deals

Included columns in the directory

Company data (name, legal form, country of origin)

Contact details (address, URL, e-mail, telephone number, management)

Form of address of the management suitable for serial letters (e.g. "Dear Dr. Muller")

Investor type (investment manager, REIT, pension fund, private equity, etc.)

Investment focus (asset classes, ranking from A to E, (global) investment volume / assets under management, detailed geographical focus)

Special investment focus (debt, parking, forward deals, etc.)

Link to the acquisition profile of the companies and contact details of an acquisition manager (if indicated on the investors' website)

