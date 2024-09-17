PickleJar Announces Integration With OptCulture to Deliver Holistic Fan Experiences at Venue Point of Sale

PickleJar Adds Omnichannel Retail Marketing and Customer Engagement Tools to Its Venue Managed Services With In-App VIP Rewards

HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PickleJar Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS: PKLE), a leading Texas-based music and entertainment software company, today announced its new integration with OptCulture to offer Venue Partners the ability to issue on-demand loyalty campaigns via the OptCulture platform, with built-in coupons, promotional offers, and enhanced business analytics. This solution helps Venues unify customer data and loyalty initiatives across their locations and online channels for personalized, data-driven marketing and rewards.

With the integration, Venues can deliver compelling cross-channel customer experiences across all touchpoints, including email, text messaging and PickleJar Live in-app notifications. The benefits to Venue Partners who use PickleJar’s Venue Managed Services integration include:

Venue marketing teams have the tools to design and execute targeted marketing campaigns.

The integrated platform's segmentation capabilities allow businesses to categorize their customer base into distinct groups based on behaviors, preferences, and demographics.

Venue owners get a “360 view” of each customer with aggregated data from various sources.

Venues can create, distribute, and manage coupons, loyalty offers and gift cards to attract and retain customers effectively.

Integrated, dynamic reporting and analytics tools help Venue partners track performance, identify trends, and refine their approach.

Venues can create and manage their own “VIP” loyalty programs delivered through the PickleJar Live App to incentivize repeat purchases and customer referrals, fostering brand loyalty.

"We are teaming up with OptCulture to give our Venue Partners greater control of their patron marketing, enhanced rewards programs, and revenue management that comes with using our Venue Managed Services. Alongside our PickleJar Live app, the integration unlocks automated loyalty programs, on-premise activations, and unified point-of-sale offers," said Jeff James, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of PickleJar. "The integration helps us provide an elevated Fan experience and more value across our platform."

Introduced in late 2023, PickleJar continues to enhance its Venue Managed Service (VMS) offering which includes intelligent ticketing solutions, digital signage, broadband connectivity, live streaming and “skip the line” digital rewards. What sets VMS apart is its seamless integration across its services, leading POS systems, e-commerce platforms, and marketing tools. PickleJar’s Unified Entertainment Ecosystem eliminates implementation hassles and creates a seamless Fan experience, saving Venue Partners time and effort.

“Loyalty rewards are essential in today’s digital transformation journey of music fans, but their true value is realized only when integrated into the broader ecosystem of services and embedded into business processes,” said Amith Lulla, Chief Executive Officer of OptCulture. “Our enhanced platform addresses the critical touchpoints of Fan engagement with a Venue by offering out-of-the-box campaigns and analytics, enabling owners to fully realize the full value of PickleJar’s Venue Managed Service offering.”

ABOUT PICKLEJAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

PickleJar unlocks the potential of shared entertainment experiences through an integrated suite of software and services designed to inspire human creativity and enrich lives. Developed for the era of social commerce, we continuously work to advance tools to unify the touchpoints of Fan engagement with emerging Artists, mid-sized venues, and global brands. By embedding secure payment technology, data intelligence and content distribution, PickleJar’s innovative Artist promotion programs, Venue Managed Services and wide range of mobile apps create a 360° view of how Fans and Patrons connect with the music and moments that matter most.

For more information, please visit www.picklejar.com.

