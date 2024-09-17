Air Force Awards Kratos Sole Source $79.8 Million Contract for 60 BQM-167A Target Aircraft Systems (Lot 20)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced that Kratos has received a $79,870,161.48 Firm Fixed Price delivery order for the Lot 20 procurement of 60 aircraft, mission kits, certain flight consumables, and technical data for the BQM-167A Air Force Subscale Aerial Target (AFSAT) under a five-year base contract. The award incorporates Gas, Aero, Payload, Power (GAPP) enhancements that include the largest capability upgrade to date for the BQM-167A Product Baseline. The increased capabilities provided by the GAPP upgrade marks an indisputable enhancement in the BQM-167A’s evolution to keep pace replicating more advanced threats, thereby improving the weapon systems verification and training efforts the BQM-167A helps enable for the USAF. This contract also represents the largest single buy of BQM-167As by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Florida.



Kratos / USAF BQM-167A AFSAT in Flight with Extremal Mission Payloads

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fa3de68-7494-4fbd-83d1-506c8ca9333c

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “As our nation’s peer threat countries continuously grow their capabilities in both technology and mass, our country must train our military and test our defenses against current, relevant, accurate, and representative threat systems. Kratos is proud its BQM-167A has been a part of this solution for over 20 years and of the GAPP upgrades which increase the capability and extend the relevance of this affordable threat representative aircraft for years to come. We appreciate the collaborative, cooperative, positive team relationship we share with the USAF which enables Kratos and the USAF’s personnel to work in concert to realize these critical capability systems for our nation’s defense.”

Work will be performed at a Kratos manufacturing facility. Total contract value if the options for Lots 17-21 and Spares are all exercised at the maximum production quantities is $374,043,801.76.

