StarTree Showcases Real-Time Analytics Capabilities for Observability

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, showcased new observability capabilities at Current 2024 in Austin, Texas. Its public technology demonstration highlights how StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot, can now be used as a Prometheus-compatible time series database to drive real-time Grafana observability dashboards. This effort highlights the momentum of organizations seeking to unify their back end data services on StarTree for both business and operational metric use cases.



StarTree empowers millions of users with up-to-the-minute insights via user-facing applications. It allows businesses and their customers to make critical decisions based on the freshest data, at scale, using real-time data streams.

Currently there is a dynamic occurring in the industry as many vendors seek to lock in customers with all-in-one solutions against a countercurrent of open source practitioners looking to select best-in-breed components that comply with open standards, such as Open Telemetry (OTEL).

Kishore Gopalakrishna, co-founder and CEO of StarTree, noted “With the world of OTEL, users are exploring new architectures with disaggregated observability stacks. They don’t want a single-vendor lock-in. They want the best components at each layer. The best tooling for their agents. The most flexible ways to visualize their data, or to manage their alerts. For the data storage layer, StarTree provides superior performance, scalability and affordability for the disaggregated stack. Rather than have redundant, separate data stores built into each observability tool, you can use the same database to manage all of your observability data — all your logs, traces and metrics — as well as your real-time business-oriented data.”

In the live demonstration StarTree showed how open telemetry (OTEL) metrics generated by Datadog Vector agents were ingested into Apache Kafka to be consumed by StarTree Cloud. StarTree Cloud immediately indexed this data to drive real-time observability dashboards in Grafana using the Prometheus query language (PromQL). These capabilities are available today in private preview for StarTree customers and prospects.

At Current 2024 StarTree also provided a demonstration of its new Performance Manager (currently in Private Preview). With Performance Manager, customers can now optimize query performance with a simple guided interface. When users select “Optimize” in the query console the Performance Manager looks at the query structure and resulting query stats and makes a recommendation — whether it is to add an index or bloom filter on a particular column, or add a derived column or materialize certain results in the form of a star-tree Index. What’s more, users can apply the changes directly in the tool and see their performance improve near instantaneously.

StarTree experienced exceptional growth in 2023, more than doubling customers and revenue, winning the Integration ISV Partner of the Year Award from Confluent alongside being a flagship Connect with Confluent partner, joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, and being invited to the AWS Global Startup Program . StarTree also announced a strategic investment from Citi in 2024.

StarTree Cloud is available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Users can learn more and sign up for a free cluster at startree.ai/products/startree-cloud .

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their user-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

