StarTree Kicks Off 'Mission Impossible: Data Reckoning' Developer Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, today launched the “Mission Impossible: Data Reckoning” developer challenge. From now until mid-November, developers from around the globe are invited to participate in a series of coding challenges, using StarTree Cloud's serverless free tier powered by Apache Pinot.



Your Mission: Real-Time Analytics

"Your mission, if you choose to accept it," is to delve into the world of real-time analytics and compete for a chance to win big prizes. Throughout the challenge period, StarTree will unveil multiple coding competitions, giving developers a platform to demonstrate their skills with StarTree Cloud. Whether creating mobile applications or designing web interfaces, StarTree Cloud offers a high performance, scalable solution tailored for real-time analytics.

Get Started with Free Access

To participate in the StarTree challenge, developers simply need to register for a free StarTree Cloud account. With the serverless free tier, they can start building and testing their projects right away—no need to worry about provisioning or maintaining a development cluster. This streamlined environment enables developers to focus solely on innovation without the burden of infrastructure costs.

Open to Developers Worldwide

The challenge kicks off at Current 2024 in Austin, Texas, but attendance isn’t required to join the competition. Developers across the world can take part in the challenges and have the chance to win valuable prizes. Each challenge will be introduced during the event’s timeframe, and participants can join one or more challenges to maximize their chances of success.

How to Participate

Access details about the coding challenges: stree.ai/mission

Register for a free StarTree Cloud account: startree.ai/saas-signup

Explore Apache Pinot: pinot.apache.org



