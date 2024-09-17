Advanced Ionics Secures Pilot with Shell GameChanger Program to Develop Low-Cost Green Hydrogen

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Ionics, the developer of a new class of green hydrogen electrolyzers aimed at accelerating decarbonization, announced today that Shell International Exploration and Production Inc. (Shell), through its Shell GameChanger program, will sponsor a pilot project. Shell will test Advanced Ionics’ water-vapor electrolyzer technology to produce low-cost hydrogen.



The project will support the scaling of Advanced Ionics’ second-generation, 800 cm2 stack, which is the next step toward commercialization. Shell will test this system at its targeted parameters to demonstrate the suitability and applicability for its renewable hydrogen needs and then potentially for ammonia production.

“The petrochemical industry will struggle to decarbonize without an economic path to producing and selling green hydrogen and derivatives such as green ammonia,” said Chad Mason, CEO of Advanced Ionics. “Through our partnership with Shell GameChanger, we’re proving a new way to decrease the cost of green hydrogen through more efficient, symbiotic operations.”

By 2050, global ammonia demand is expected to nearly quadruple from today’s market size, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. To address the growing demand and keep up with the needs of hydrogen producers and consumers across various industries, Advanced Ionics developed the Early Access Program, which Shell is joining through this pilot project. The Early Access Program allows potential future customers to test out Advanced Ionics’ water-vapor electrolyzer for specific use cases and operating parameters while enabling a faster scale-up. Early Access customers will be the first customers in Advanced Ionics’ pipeline of commercial-scale units when available.

“We’re excited to support Advanced Ionics through the Shell GameChanger program,” said Ed Holgate, Principal, Shell GameChanger. “Their innovative intermediate temperature technology, which utilizes available steam to reduce electricity consumption, promises to potentially enhance efficiency and sustainability in the petrochemical sector. Shell GameChanger is the perfect program to validate, de-risk, and nurture such groundbreaking solutions, providing the resources and expertise needed to bring them to market.”

Advanced Ionics’ Symbion™ Electrolyzer technology utilizes low-cost clean electricity and onsite process or waste heat to enable the production of green hydrogen for less than a dollar per kilogram. By harnessing process or waste heat, Advanced Ionics can produce hydrogen for 35 kWh/kg, up to 40 percent less electricity per kilogram of hydrogen produced than alkaline and PEM technologies. The technology also matches the low capital costs associated with incumbent electrolyzer technologies already in the market today.

For hydrogen producers and users looking to learn more about Advanced Ionics’ Early Access Program, visit https://advanced-ionics.com/early-access-program/. For more information on Advanced Ionics, please visit www.advanced-ionics.com.

ABOUT ADVANCED IONICS

Advanced Ionics has created a green hydrogen platform that allows industrial hydrogen producers and users to achieve sustainability, without sacrificing profit. The company’s Symbion™ Electrolyzer Technology works with process and waste heat to produce green hydrogen for less than a dollar per kilogram. Advanced Ionics is proudly headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For more information, please visit https://advanced-ionics.com

ABOUT SHELL GAMECHANGER

Founded in 1996, the Shell GameChanger program works with businesses on unproven early-stage ideas with the potential to impact the future of energy. It provides start-ups with support, expertise, and seed funding, but gives them independence to make their own decisions. To learn more, please go to https://www.shell.com/gamechanger

