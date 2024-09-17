ZAGG Launches Custom Embroidered Cases: A Fusion of Protection and Personal Style

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG® , a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new line of Custom Embroidered Cases ($79.99)—combining protection with a personal touch. In a world where customization is everything, ZAGG’s new line offers the chance to transform any phone with beautifully stitched designs, initials, and more, making each case a unique expression of personal style. Whether it's a bold statement or a subtle signature, these cases are designed to express personal style while keeping devices safe.



“When we create a case, we don’t just settle for protection—we prioritize innovation. Our Custom Embroidered Cases turn an everyday accessory into a personal statement, blending style, creativity, and individuality,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “We’re excited to offer customers a way to express their style with the same trusted durability that defines every case we build.”

New from ZAGG for the iPhone 16 range, the Embroidered Cases utilize the brand’s London Case–where strength and style unite. Infused with Graphene and made with premium fabric that covers the back, these cases offer a luxurious look and feel while the microfiber lining and soft-touch grip ensure comfort and ease of use. In addition, the London is MagSafe compatible and made with up to 94% post-consumer recycled materials.1

Designing a custom case is quick and easy with a seamless four-step process, all easily completed on ZAGG.com:

Choose a case color: Select from four stylish options—rose, navy, gray, or black. Select a fabric: Choose from 12 color options, including neutrals like this season's trending brown and cream, or go bold with vibrant shades like bright red or pink. Pick a thread color: Select from 15 options, ranging from rich hues like plum and light grey to bright shades like yellow and green. You can even combine multiple colors! Create your custom text: Finalize the design with the perfect message, phrase, name, font size, or even choose from a selection of icons and emoji to be embroidered.

Once the steps are complete, an interactive preview tool showcases how the selected colors, fabric, and text will look in real time before finalizing the design. Once the order is placed, the custom case will be delivered within 7-10 days.

Pricing & Availability:

ZAGG Custom Embroidered Cases ($79.99) are available today exclusively on ZAGG.com and will ship to customers located in the United States. The program will expand to include a custom photo option, which will allow customers to print personal pictures on the back of their case, by late September. For more information or to build a Custom Embroidered Case, visit www.zagg.com/customize .

1Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator in screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 400 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

